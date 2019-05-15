Madam Secretary to End with Abbreviated Sixth Season

Madam Secretary is coming to an end.

The show’s recently ordered sixth season will be its last, CBS announced Wednesday at the network’s press upfronts breakfast. According to Deadline, the Téa Leoni-fronted show will conclude with a 10-episode farewell run.

“They’re going to do 10 episodes in the fall and tie up the storyline,” CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl reportedly said. “We’re happy and excited to do that for Téa, the cast and the audience.”

“It’s hard when a show ‘poof goes away.’ We like to be able to do this and send the show off with a great deal of respect and celebration,” he continued. “Everyone appreciates when we are able to do that.”

The political drama premiered in 2014 and stars Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, a former CIA analyst and political science professor turned Secretary of State.

Speaking to TVLine after the season 5 finale, series co-creators Barbara Hall and Lori McCreary revealed upcoming episodes would likely chronicle Elizabeth’s experiences as a candidate in a political primary and presidential election.

“We’ve always been about pulling back the curtain on the State Department and showing the process of diplomacy, so this is going to be pulling back the curtain on a campaign and everything that that involves,” Hall said.