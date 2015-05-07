A High-Flying Exit? This Mad Men Theory from 2 Years Ago May Just Be Right

Ever since it premiered in 2007, Mad Men has inspired conspiracy theories, especially about how the ’60s – and now ’70s – drama will end.

Is Don Draper (Jon Hamm) the falling figure in the intro? Will he jump off the Time & Life Building to his death? Or Will Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser)? Will Megan (Jessica Paré) meet the same grisly fate as Sharon Tate?

And then, there’s this whopper: Don Draper isn’t the final identity the man born Dick Whitman will assume.

It’s a story that fan Lindsey Green first posited two years ago on Medium: That in the finale in two weeks, Don will become D.B. Cooper, a mysterious but very real man who hijacked a plane in 1971, demanded a ransom of $200,000 and four parachutes, and disappeared without a trace.

“There’s always been something in the air with Mad Men, quite literally. From Mohawk to American, North American Aviation, and Ted’s own little two-seater, airlines and aviation are about as prevalent on the show as aliases and fake identities,” she wrote. “Even when Joan was upset after being served divorce papers from Dr. Harris, it was a model airplane she grabbed and threw at the unassuming receptionist as Don stood in the doorway. Mad Men has been telling us how the story ends from the very beginning. It ends on an airplane.”

RELATED VIDEO: What If Don Draper and Selina Meyer Hooked Up?

The Daily Beast caught up with Green in an interview posted Wednesday, pointing out that Sunday’s episode is making her theory look more and more likely.

Why? Bert Cooper (Robert Morse), who died earlier in season 7, reappeared as a ghost Sunday, just as Don was hitting the road to travel west.

And as the Daily Beast specified, it looks like Mad Men will end its plot in 1971 – the same year as D.B. Cooper’s infamous flight.

Mad Men airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

What do you think of Green’s theory: far-fetched or spot-on? Tell us in the comments section below.