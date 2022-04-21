Robert Morse, Mad Men and Tony Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 90: 'A Beautiful Spirit'

Robert Morse died peacefully at home after a short illness, his agent confirms to PEOPLE

Robert Morse, a Tony award-winning actor who was also known for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC's Mad Men, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 90.

Morse's death was confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE by his agent David Shaul, who said Morse died peacefully at home after a short illness.

An exact cause of death has not been revealed and Shaul said a public memorial is not planned for the actor.

In a tweet, writer and producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as a vice president on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, remembered Morse.

"My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90," Karaszewski wrote alongside photographs of himself and the late star. "A huge talent and a beautiful spirit."

"Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years - filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That's Life)," he added, in part.

Robert Morse Credit: MGM Studios/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Born on May 18, 1931, in Newton, Massachusetts, Morse first made a name for himself when he starred in the Broadway adaptation of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, based on Shepherd Mead's book, from 1961 through 1965.

The role earned him his first Tony Award for best actor in a musical in 1962. He would later go on to reprise the role of the lead character J. Pierrepont Finch in the 1967 film adaptation of How to Succeed.

Morse later won another Tony, this time for best actor in a play, for his role in Tru in 1990. The project was filmed for PBS' American Playhouse and also earned Morse an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special in 1993.

Bertram Cooper (Robert Morse) - Mad Men Credit: Ron Jaffe/AMC

Years later, Morse took on the role of Bert Cooper on Mad Men — a part which earned him five Emmy nominations for outstanding guest actor in a drama series between 2008 and 2014.

Morse's other television credits include City of Angels; Murder, She Wrote; One Day at a Time; Suddenly Susan; Trapper John, M.D. and The Twilight Zone.