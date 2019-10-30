Mad About You Reboot's Opening Credits Include Original 'Final Frontier' Theme Song

The nostalgia is real.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the new opening credits for the Mad About You limited series reboot, and in addition to some familiar faces, fans will recognize the original’s now-iconic theme song, “Final Frontier.”

Keeping true to the original, the opening credits feature a montage of photos of stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt in various locations around New York City.

Hunt and Reiser, who return as married couple Jamie Stemple Buchman and Paul Buchman, are seen standing by the Brooklyn Bridge, walking out of the subway and hailing a taxi before the final shot shows them kissing.

The new opener also features a remixed version of the original theme song performed by Lyle Lovett and Kecia Lewis.

Their performance is backed by Lovett’s Large Band, featuring Russ Kunkel and the legendary Jim Keltner on drums, and the track is produced by multi-Grammy-winning producer Don Was.

The original Mad About You — co-created by Reiser and Danny Jacobson (who will serve as an executive consultant) — aired for seven seasons, from 1992-99, and picked up numerous Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Hunt, 56, will direct the first episode of the reboot, and Peter Tolan has been tapped as showrunner and will serve as executive producer and writer for the series. Both Hunt and Reiser will executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher for Comedy Dynamics.

Hunt previously opened up to PEOPLE about her desire to film the limited series reboot of Mad About You, calling it a “dream” of hers.

“The dream is to get to do it,” she told PEOPLE. “I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot, or no reboot we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other.”

“It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love,” she continued. “We’ll be older though — I hope people are prepared for that. I’m not prepared for it!”

The first six episodes of the Spectrum Originals series is scheduled to launch on Nov. 20, while the other six episodes are expected to drop on Dec 18.