Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Resume in Person This Year

Macy's announced Wednesday that public viewing would return this year for the annual parade, which will once again wind its way through the streets of New York City on Nov. 25.

"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release.

"We applaud Macy's work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November."

Last year, the spectacle was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced by a one-hour made-for-television special filmed in front of the Macy's store on 34th Street.

Resuming its 2 ½-mile route through the city, "the spectacle will once again delight New York City spectators and a national television audience with its signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns, and the one-and-only Santa Claus."

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Season 92 The cast of The Prom | Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

The event is expected to take precautions against COVID-19, including requiring all staff and volunteers to be vaccinated, according to the company.

All participants and staff will also be required to wear masks during the parade, regardless of vaccination status (barring some exceptions for singers, dancers, and some other performers). The number of participants will also be limited, with approximately 800 to 1,600 people expected.