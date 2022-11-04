Get ready to feast your eyes!

If there's one thing synonymous with Turkey Day — aside from the delicious bird itself — it's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the annual event that's set to make its anticipated return down the streets of New York City this month.

And you know what that means! High-flying balloons shaped like beloved characters, dazzling floats covered in sparkles galore, show-stopping marching bands, A-list musical stars, and fantastical clowns are all set to grace the route — culminating with the one-and-only Santa Clause to round out the parade.

This year marks the 96th edition of the parade, a tradition that's taken place for decades since Macy's first-ever march in 1924. The Thanksgiving extravaganza "has served to bring joy to the millions who gather nationwide each year to experience it with friends and family," said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in a statement.

One of the best parts about the parade? The holiday event will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock so you can watch the magic unfold from the comfort of your own home!

Between who's performing and when to watch, here's everything to know about the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Who's hosting the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of Today are returning to host the Emmy Award-winning celebration. Roker first hosted the parade in 1995 alongside Willard Scott and Katie Couric, while Guthrie and Kotb first hosted in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

Who's performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Manny Hernandez/Wireimage, Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is sure to be star-studded! The lineup this year includes performances by Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Mario Lopez and family, Ziggy Marley, Sean Paul, Kirk Franklin, Jordin Sparks and more!

Some of Broadway's finest are also set to deliver show-stopping performances during the broadcast, kicking off with a dazzling opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl. Additional Broadway acts include the cast of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King. The iconic Radio City Rockettes will round up the theatrics.

Additionally, the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin featuring Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg are slated to make an appearance.

Will there be new balloons at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Todd Maisel/NY Daily News Archive via Getty, James Devaney/Getty, Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Magic wouldn't be in the air if the balloons didn't fly high in the sky. We're not just talking about little latex balloons on a string. We're talking giant balloons typically guided by 80 to 100 uniformed handlers!

Through the years, Macy's artists further leveled up their balloon game and created alternatives to the helium-filled giants. They include balloonheads (inflated heads sitting atop a costumed participant), balloonicles (hybrid inflatables with vehicles inside) and most recently, trycaloons (tandem tricycles with an inflated balloon character).

In addition to beloved balloon characters such as Peanuts Worldwide's Astronaut Snoopy, DreamWorks Animation's Boss Baby and Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, Macy's is introducing new inflatables to the mix in 2022!

New giants joining the lineup this year include Bluey by BBC, Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books, Dino and Baby Dino by Sinclair Oil and Stuart the minion from Illumination. The inflatable lineup also includes a new balloonicle of Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by Fox Sports.

Will there be new floats at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

There are 28 floats in the parade this year and each of them is truly a work of art! They are individually comprised of hundreds of different set pieces and structural elements. Fun fact: more than a ½ mile of hand-sewn skirt and fringe wrap each float!

This year, five new floats will debut in the Thanksgiving Day celebration. The fantastical floats include Baby Shark by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon, Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us, People of First Light by Macy's, Supersized Slumber by Netflix and The Wondership by Wonder.

Some of the returning floats this year include "Birds of a Feather Stream Together" by Peacock, "1-2-3 Sesame Street" by Sesame Workshop — and of course, Santa's Sleigh! (Did you know that Santa's Sleigh is the largest float in the parade? It stands 3.5 stories tall and 60 feet long!)

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00 p.m. ET.