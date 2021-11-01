Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth and More to Perform

The Wicked cast, Annie Live! performers and others will welcome the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade guests back to the streets of New York

NBC revealed new details about the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday, including a list of musical performers.

Carrie Underwood was announced as the biggest attraction this year, as the event returns to its in-person format after going virtual due to COVID-19 in 2020. The "Before He Cheats" singer will kick off the Christmas season with a selection from her holiday album My Gift (Special Edition), which was released on Sept. 25.

The broadway casts of musicals SIX, Moulin Rouge! and Wicked will also be featured, and viewers will get a peek into the upcoming TV event Annie Live! as well.

In addition to the usual Thanksgiving attractions, which include floats and a special appearance by Santa Claus, the parade will host a handful of new balloons. Get your Baby Yoda memes ready, because The Mandalorian's Grogu will be one of the latest larger-than-life additions, along with Ronald McDonald, Pokémon's Pikachu and Evee, and a balloon inspired by children's book Ada Twist, Scientist.

This year, the parade will air on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. Additionally, the parade will be streamed live on NBC's streaming platform Peacock for the first time.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an annual tradition since 1924, and found a televised home on NBC in 1953. Last year marked the first time the parade did not welcome bystanders. The 2021 event has been closely designed with the City of New York to ensure COVID safety measures for all who attend and participate.