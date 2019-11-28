Every Must-See Photo from the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Ciara, Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon and more kicked off the 93rd year of the iconic parade in N.Y.C. By Diane J. Cho ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Image zoom Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock An explosion of confetti filled the sky as the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade made its way through N.Y.C. 1 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Dancers dressed in fall colors and held up letters that spelled out “Macy’s Parade” in N.Y.C.’s Manhattan neighborhood. 2 of 23 Applications View All Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images The main Thanksgiving float led the way. 3 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Kena Betancur/Getty Images The Caterpillar balloon brought bright pops of color to the N.Y.C. streets. 4 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Dragon Ball Z‘s Goku went super saiyan down Central Park West in N.Y.C. 5 of 23 Applications View All Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Jett from Super Wings had 90 handlers to wrangle the 31 ft. tall float. 6 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images The Black Eyed Peas were seen on top of the NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom float. 7 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ciara wore all red on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float. 8 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kelly Rowland manned The Toy House of Marvelous Milestones float. 9 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli stayed cozy in all white while riding on the Splashing Safari Adventure float. 10 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Spongebob Squarepants and Gary’s float is 44 ft. tall by 46 ft. long. 11 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Astronaut Snoopy’s design honored the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. 12 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom ECP/GC Images NCT 127 not only performed but also rode on the Brick-Changer from The LEGO Group float. 13 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom ECP/GC Images Debbie Gibson wore head-to-toe purple on the Shimmer and Shine float. 14 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ronald McDonald waved from his car ahead of his float in a McDonald’s mobile. 15 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images The balloon version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid‘s Greg Heffley had the character clutching his trademark diary, which can be seen here. 16 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Billy Porter rode on top of the Rexy in the City float. 17 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Idina Menzel was all smiles on the Deck the Halls float. 18 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed during this year’s parade. 19 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Lea Michele greeted her fans from the top of the Central Park float. 20 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Santa and his elves touched down in N.Y.C. a bit early to spread holiday cheer. 21 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Image zoom Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock It was impossible to miss the Grinch and Max’s bright and colorful float, which was held down by 90 handlers dressed in green. 22 of 23 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

