Every Must-See Photo from the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ciara, Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon and more kicked off the 93rd year of the iconic parade in N.Y.C.
By Diane J. Cho
November 28, 2019 01:45 PM

1 of 23

Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

An explosion of confetti filled the sky as the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade made its way through N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dancers dressed in fall colors and held up letters that spelled out “Macy’s Parade” in N.Y.C.’s Manhattan neighborhood.

3 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The main Thanksgiving float led the way.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 23

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The Caterpillar balloon brought bright pops of color to the N.Y.C. streets.

Advertisement

5 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

 Dragon Ball Z‘s Goku went super saiyan down Central Park West in N.Y.C.

6 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jett from Super Wings had 90 handlers to wrangle the 31 ft. tall float.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Black Eyed Peas were seen on top of the NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom float.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ciara wore all red on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float.

Advertisement

9 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland manned The Toy House of Marvelous Milestones float.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli stayed cozy in all white while riding on the Splashing Safari Adventure float.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Spongebob Squarepants and Gary’s float is 44 ft. tall by 46 ft. long.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Astronaut Snoopy’s design honored the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 23

ECP/GC Images

NCT 127 not only performed but also rode on the Brick-Changer from The LEGO Group float.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 23

ECP/GC Images

Debbie Gibson wore head-to-toe purple on the Shimmer and Shine float.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ronald McDonald waved from his car ahead of his float in a McDonald’s mobile.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 23

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The balloon version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid‘s Greg Heffley had the character clutching his trademark diary, which can be seen here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 23

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Billy Porter rode on top of the Rexy in the City float.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 23

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Idina Menzel was all smiles on the Deck the Halls float.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 23

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed during this year’s parade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 23

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lea Michele greeted her fans from the top of the Central Park float.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 23

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Santa and his elves touched down in N.Y.C. a bit early to spread holiday cheer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 23

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

It was impossible to miss the Grinch and Max’s bright and colorful float, which was held down by 90 handlers dressed in green.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.