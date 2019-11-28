Every Must-See Photo from the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

An explosion of confetti filled the sky as the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade made its way through N.Y.C.
Dancers dressed in fall colors and held up letters that spelled out “Macy’s Parade” in N.Y.C.’s Manhattan neighborhood.
The main Thanksgiving float led the way.
The Caterpillar balloon brought bright pops of color to the N.Y.C. streets.
Dragon Ball Z‘s Goku went super saiyan down Central Park West in N.Y.C.
Jett from Super Wings had 90 handlers to wrangle the 31 ft. tall float.
The Black Eyed Peas were seen on top of the NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom float.
Ciara wore all red on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float.
Kelly Rowland manned The Toy House of Marvelous Milestones float.
TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli stayed cozy in all white while riding on the Splashing Safari Adventure float.
Spongebob Squarepants and Gary’s float is 44 ft. tall by 46 ft. long.
Astronaut Snoopy’s design honored the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
NCT 127 not only performed but also rode on the Brick-Changer from The LEGO Group float.
Debbie Gibson wore head-to-toe purple on the Shimmer and Shine float.
Ronald McDonald waved from his car ahead of his float in a McDonald’s mobile.
The balloon version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid‘s Greg Heffley had the character clutching his trademark diary, which can be seen here.
Billy Porter rode on top of the Rexy in the City float.
Idina Menzel was all smiles on the Deck the Halls float.
Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performed during this year’s parade.
Lea Michele greeted her fans from the top of the Central Park float.
Santa and his elves touched down in N.Y.C. a bit early to spread holiday cheer.
It was impossible to miss the Grinch and Max’s bright and colorful float, which was held down by 90 handlers dressed in green.