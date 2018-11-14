All About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Where to Watch and What to Expect

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on!

Not only are we just days away from a feast of turkey, stuffing and more, but the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also upon us!Grab a light, pre-turkey breakfast and gather around the television for Thanksgiving’s iconic parade.

Here is everything you need to know about the Thanksgiving day event:

When and where can I watch?

The 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in the heart of New York City and airs Thursday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. ET to noon on NBC. Like in years past, Today show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker are anchoring the festive event.

If you don’t have cable, you can still enjoy the parade through a 360-degree live stream. Watch the parade live on Verizon’s YouTube channel or by logging onto nbc.com/live or via the Watch NBC app.

Who will be performing?

Along with a spectacle of floats, viewers will also be treated to several live musical performances by talent including the Barenaked Ladies, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Anika Noni Rose and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler, Jack & Jack, Johnny Orlando and more.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

And if you didn’t have a chance to catch the latest hit musical on Broadway, be sure to tune in — Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom, and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will take center stage (street?) to perform songs straight from the show.

The parade will also feature 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers and 12 marching bands.

What about the floats?

It wouldn’t be the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade without elaborate floats and balloons. The parade includes 16 giant character balloons, 43 novelty balloons and 26 floats. A handful of the most beloved animated characters will make an appearance, including Pikachu, the Grinch and even Dragon Ball Zee. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will also have a float this year.

And of course, the parade will help kick off the Christmas season with the Singing Christmas Tree and Santa.