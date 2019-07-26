Image zoom

Mackenzie Ziegler found TV fame at age 6 as an original cast member of Dance Moms. Now 15, the teen plays the lead character on web series Total Eclipse, has released two albums, was featured on Dancing With the Stars Juniors, and has so much more to come.

Total Eclipse is in its fourth season and airs on Brat, a Gen-Z focused TV network, distributed on digital platforms like YouTube. Mackenzie plays the lead character, Cassie, a shy girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut.

“This new season is very dramatic. There’s a lot of new friendships, relationships, and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this season as well,” Mackenzie tells PEOPLE.

Total Eclipse cast members on set.

Mackenzie is also touring with boy band PRETTYMUCH, all across the United States and Canada for the remainder of the summer.

“We’re not even halfway through the tour, but I’m having so much fun. PRETTYMUCH is super supportive of me and it’s a great experience,”she says.

Mackenzie also recently released her new single, “HOT”, along with the music video. She says the track is “based on like a real-life experience with a boy that I used to date.”

After years of releasing songs, including two albums, and doing “what everyone else was doing,” Mackenzie admits that she feels more comfortable with her latest tracks.

“I was really nervous for this song to come out because it’s definitely very different from all of my other music. Now that I am finally finding my sound and doing what I want to do, I’m just having so much fun with it, and I can’t wait for everyone else to hear my new songs as well,” she says.

Of course, behind any successful star is a good support system, and Mackenzie’s found that in her older sister Maddie, admitting the two are “super close.” Known for her role in several Sia music videos and numerous other projects, Maddie Ziegler, 16, certainly knows her way around the industry.

“She’s given me so much good advice and is such a big inspiration to me. And she’s doing amazing things. I’m very glad that I have a sister that’s so talented that I can look up to and learn from as well,” Mackenzie says.

As far as the future, Mackenzie hopes to continue her TV and music endeavors and focus more on her “first love,” dance.

“I think I just want to do everything I’m doing right now, but obviously bigger and better,” she says.