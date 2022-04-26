Mackenzie Phillips Reveals She's Bisexual: 'I've Had Boyfriends, I've Had Girlfriends'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I have lived on both sides of the curtain," the One Day at a Time said during a podcast Monday

Mackenzie Phillips is living her life out loud.

The One Day at a Time star, 62, revealed that she's bisexual while appearing on Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef Monday.

When host Yontef crowned Phillips as "a gay icon," the actress said, "I love that and I also love that I throughout my life have lived on both sides of the curtain."

"I've had boyfriends, I've had girlfriends throughout my life. I am neither one nor the other. I love our gay community," she continued, adding that addiction center Breathe Life Healing Center (where she serves as Director of Referral Relations) is "LGBT-owned and operated."

She later added, "I love everybody," before she joked, "Not everybody, almost."

Phillips hasn't been afraid to candidly open up about her personal life.

In her first book, High on Arrival –– released in 2009 –– she revealed that she and her father, The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips, had an incestuous relationship for 10 years after he raped her at age 19.

In her second book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction ––released in 2017 –– the Orange Is the New Black alum wrote openly about the abuse and the years-long struggle to forgive her father, who died in 2001.

"Do I think that my father held me in his arms when I was a baby and thought, 'I'm going to abuse my daughter someday?' No," Phillips wrote. "I think that a toxic combination of chance and circumstance and drugs and alcohol morphed into something dark and ugly."

Confessing that she used cocaine while pregnant with her son Shane Barakan, now 35, she added, "Should I apologize to Shane every day for shooting coke while I was pregnant? No. Is that appropriate? Absolutely not. Does he know about it? Yes. So how do I deal with that? I just do better. That's all anyone can do: just do better."

She had previously told PEOPLE, "I don't let my past define me. Even though I experienced my share of trauma and a very public meltdown, I can hold my head high because my recovery is the best thing I've ever done, aside from being a mom."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.