Teen Mom OG's Mackenzie McKee Splits from Husband Josh: 'My Marriage Needs a Break'

Image zoom MacKenzie and Josh McKee

Mackenzie McKee is single after six years of marriage.

The Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 3 star announced she and husband Josh McKee are calling it quits. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have been dating since 2009.

“However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you,” the reality star, 24, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

She also shared a selfie on Instagram on Friday, seeming to embrace her new status as a single mom — she and Josh share son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and Broncs Weston, who turned 3 this month.

“Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve,” she wrote in the caption. She later edited the caption to point out that the picture “is an old photo so my ring is on.”

Mackenzie also seemed to update her Instagram bio, which now says “God first. Single mom.”

However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you 💗 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) August 16, 2019

RELATED: Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee ‘Being Considered to Join’ Teen Mom OG Cast ‘Full-Time’: Source

Earlier this month, both Mackenzie and Josh shared posts of themselves together on Instagram, promoting their Dumbbell Challenge.

In March, Josh shared a sweet tribute to Mackenzie celebrating their relationship.

“This was one of the best days ever, even when we didnt know what was ahead of us,” he wrote in the caption for a photo from their wedding day. “All the trial/errors & hardships that came with this marriage, has made it stronger everyday.”

Image zoom MacKenzie and Josh McKee

RELATED: Teen Mom Star Mackenzie McKee Says Animal Abuse Accusations Are ‘Lies’ After Leaving Dog in Pen

“Being young and in-love is hard, let me be the first one to tell ya😜 ‘BUT’ it is not impossible to keep that love growing even when it feels like you have everything under the stars against you!!!” he continued. “Live healthy, Laugh more then your cheeks can handle & Love uncontrollably!!!!! I’m stupid in love with you babe😍😍😍😘.”

The McKees have appeared on Teen Mom OG this summer after previously starring on Teen Mom 3. In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie worried that Josh had cheated on her.