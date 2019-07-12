Teen Mom 3's Mackenzie McKee 'Being Considered to Join' Teen Mom OG Cast 'Full-Time': Source

Image zoom McKenzie McKee/Instagram

A familiar face could be joining the cast of Teen Mom OG next season.

Mackenzie McKee, who starred in MTV’s 2013 show Teen Mom 3, “is being considered to join the cast full-time,” a source tells PEOPLE.

McKee, 24, “will make an appearance at the Teen Mom OG reunion,” the source says.

“Her storyline will also be featured toward the end of the season,” adds the source.

Currently, the long-running MTV series stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd. It previously starred Bristol Palin, who announced earlier this year that she would be leaving the show after one season.

According to the source, McKee is doing test scenes for Teen Mom OG to potentially fill Palin’s spot.

In February 2018, reports swirled that McKee had replaced Farrah Abraham on the show, and McKee seemingly confirmed the news when she tweeted a link to an article that said she had replaced the original Teen Mom cast member. Both McKee and MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The YouTuber and fitness model, who lives in Oklahoma, is married to husband Josh McKee. The couple, who began dating in 2009 and married in 2013, shares three children: son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5, and 2-year-old son Broncs Weston.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG, 2 & 3: Where Are They Now?

Image zoom Mackenzie McKee Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom 3 Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals Her Mother Was Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

News of her potential casting comes over than a month after she was accused of leaving her dog, a Harlequin Great Dane named Hank, in a fenced-up pen while she vacationed to the Bahamas with Josh, TMZ reported.

In photos obtained by the outlet, McKee’s dog can be seen standing by a bowl of food in a muddy, outdoor enclosure with a tarp hanging over the top to protect from rain. The dog was surrounded by its own feces.

The pup was also given a wood pallet to stand on, which was allegedly added by McKee’s neighbors, who claimed Hank was crying and whimpering outside for four days while the reality star vacationed.

Animal Control in Miami, Oklahoma, eventually reported to McKee’s yard and took in Hank, according to the outlet. Animal Control did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

However, McKee denied any wrongdoings in a lengthy thread on Twitter and claimed her dog was well-cared for while she was gone, referring to the animal mistreatment accusations as “lies.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans Slams Cops for Claiming She Fabricated Dead Dog Story as PR Stunt — ‘I Feel Attacked’

“If you guys think that my neighbors were telling the truth, you are out of your mind. They have had it out for us since we moved in in October and moving is in the near future,” she claimed. “I love Hank more than words could ever describe. I paid 4K to have his fence installed 2 weeks before vacation and they stalled it out longer. So for you all to pull the ‘don’t pay for vacation if you can’t afford proper care for your dog’ bull s— is insane as well.”

“Me nor my mother or the other two taking care of him support animal abuse,” she added. “Please know the full truth and story before telling a woman to kill herself and she is a piece of s—.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.