Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Granted 2 Year Order of Protection Against Ex Ryan Edwards: Report

Maci Bookout was granted a two-year order of protection against ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards after she claimed he threatened to hurt her and take their son.

The Teen Mom OG star was granted the order of protection against Edwards on Monday, according to E! News.

Edwards’ attorney Jonathan Turner told the outlet Edwards was not allowed to be within 100 feet of Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney and their two children, Jayde 2, Maverick, 24 months. Bookout shares oldest son, Bentley, 9, with Edwards.

The order of protection will not affect his ability to see their son Bentley, Turner said as it will give him “a lot more protection against any false allegations, allows him to avoid getting arrested without a hearing first, and allows him to be around his son most importantly.”

Representatives for Edwards and Bookout did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The mother of three initially filed for an order of protection in March and listed her three children, Jayde, Maverick and Bentley in the protection order. McKinney also filed an order of protection against Edwards.

Bookout also claimed in court documents obtained by E! News at the time that Edwards had “left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son” and alleged he “has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

The MTV star also alleged that Edwards had appeared at Bentley’s baseball game in May 2017 “under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me,” RadarOnline reported at the time.

Edwards was previously shown driving impaired during the season 6 finale of Teen Mom OG, while on the way to his wedding with Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, who was seen at times taking the steering wheel from him while on the road.

The news of the order comes after Edwards was arrested in Tennessee in March for violating terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge.