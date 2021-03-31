Maci Bookout Says She Contemplates Her Future with Teen Mom OG 'Season by Season'

The mom of three rose to fame as one of the original stars of MTV's 16 and Pregnant

Maci Bookout may not know what her future with the Teen Mom franchise looks like, but it doesn't sound like she has plans to leave anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, the Teen Mom OG star opened up to co-hosts Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera about how long she sees herself being a part of the hit MTV series.

"Back in the day, I'd be like, you know, as long as I feel like I'm helping people — even if it's just one person — showing them they are not alone or they're not crazy, then I would keep doing it," said Bookout, 29. "As the kids get older, especially Bentley, it's definitely a season by season thing. Not to say that I don't ever feel like, 'Alright, my time is up. … [It's time to] move on to the next chapter.'"

The reality star continued, "At this point, selfishly — and I say that not in a way that I think it's selfish — I feel like the show opens my eyes to me [about] what I need to work on, what I need to face myself. It's just a good reflective tool that most people don't have."

Bookout said while the long-running series "can definitely break you down," she believes there have been many positive takeaways throughout her experience.

"[The] production [staff], I feel like they do a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don't want to film, they're not going to film. They don't usher them, they don't push them," the Tennessee native said. "As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don't see a reason to leave the show but that doesn't mean that one won't arise. It's definitely season by season."

The star's comments come after news broke that her ex Ryan Edwards, with whom she shares 12-year-old son Bentley, had exited the show. His wife Mackenzie Edwards claimed their family was not asked to return.

"We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV," Mackenzie, 24, said on Without a Crystal Ball earlier this month. "Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that."

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.