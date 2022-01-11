In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's Teen Mom: Family Reunion episode, Maci Bookout opens up about why she doesn't feel like she's "enough"

Maci Bookout Breaks Down on Teen Mom: Family Reunion — 'I Am Not Enough'

Maci Bookout is opening up about her personal struggles on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's episode, Maci, 30, and her castmates participate in a scream therapy session, during which each woman is asked to scream "something that represents what we have been harvesting and we've been holding in within ourselves."

Kicking things off, Leah Messer steps forward and loudly screams: "Trust."

Explaining her choice of the word "trust," Leah, 29, admits she is "100 percent guarded" and doesn't "let anyone in." She then says that her trust issues stem from people "giving up" on her in the past, but she wants to get better at trusting others again.

Amber Portwood then screams "f--- men," adding that "toxic" men in her life have routinely used her for her money. Addressing how she's dishonored herself in the process, Amber, 31, says she was "trying to fill a void of love through men."

As Maci is asked to come forward, the mother of three admits she's nervous to partake in the activity. "I'm not sure I'm ready. I can't!" she says.

Maci then steps forward and screams: "I am not enough."

Maci Bookout Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Maci starts to cry upon revealing her truth. From there, she admits that she's not sure what being "enough" means to her.

"I don't know," says Maci as tears stream down her face. "I've been chasing it my whole life — acceptance."

Asked when she first began feeling she wasn't enough, Maci says: "When I realized that I found confidence in taking care of everyone else."

"[I] make sure everyone else is okay and when you're s--- gets real, go away," she continues. "Run."

Going forward, Maci says she will start giving herself a chance to be enough "right now."

On Teen Mom: Family Reunion, stars from across the MTV franchise embark on a tropical getaway to further connect. The series will feature the long-awaited return of Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham, who appeared to cause quite the stir in the spinoff's first official trailer.