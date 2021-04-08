MacGyver’s Lucas Till Writes ‘Love Letter’ to His Cast and Crew as Show Is Canceled

“Thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Lucas Till said

Lucas Till penned an emotional "love letter" to the cast and crew of MacGyver as it was revealed the show is being canceled.

The CBS show will end after the April 30 finale of the current and fifth season, Deadline revealed on Wednesday.

Till, 30, took to Instagram shortly after the announcement, writing, "The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love."

"I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through," he continued.

The actor admitted he "was nervous" to take on such an iconic role, but was thankful that fans supported him.

"But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia. Lol," Till wrote. "Through all the people who said we wouldn't make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you've shown me what it means to be a real cinema team."

Referring to social media, the actor added, "This format just doesn't do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages."

"But thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you," the MacGyver star concluded.

Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told Deadline, "All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as [showrunner] Monica [Macer], the writers and the entire crew."

"The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own," Kahl added. "We're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves."

Macer came onto the show after former showrunner Peter Lenkov was fired for allegations of a toxic work environment last year.

"Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans," Macer told Deadline.