MacGyver Stunt Coordinator Justin Sundquist in Medically Induced Coma After Set Injury: Source

MacGyver stunt man Justin Sundquist has been put in a medically induced coma after suffering a serious injury on set, PEOPLE confirms.

“We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of MACGYVER in Atlanta,” CBS TV Studio said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”

A source close to production says Sundquist sustained an injury after falling off a moving vehicle on set. However, according to the source, production has not been halted.

According to court documents, obtained by Deadline, the stunt man sued CBS Studios in May 2017 after he was allegedly hit by a car while shooting Hawaii Five-O.

Sundquist’s attorney claimed that “a key personnel who had safety responsibilities was under the influence of narcotic controlled substances, which caused and/or contributed to Mr. Sundquist’s injuries and damages.”

In the suit, Sundquist claimed that Hawaii Five-O executives were notified 18 months prior of the “safety concerns” and the “continued use and abuse of controlled substances by this key personnel.”

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the lawsuit was settled.

Season 3 of MacGyver returns Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.