Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates' Characters Will Have 'Crazy' Sex on American Horror Story

According to series creator Ryan Murphy, the Home Alone star said, "This sounds like the role I was born to play"

American Horror Story fans, prepare for Macaulay Culkin to make quite the debut.

The Home Alone star was announced as a cast member of the FX anthology series' upcoming season 10 in February. And while the project is still shrouded in mystery, creator Ryan Murphy did reveal one shocking detail about Culkin's role in an interview with E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," Murphy said. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."

"So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy continued. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Image zoom David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

According to Murphy, the scripts are all "written," but production has yet to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're waiting for the crisis to be over," Murphy said. "I'm excited for him to play that part. I'm excited for him to be in my world because ... I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul."

"There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to," he added.

RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Auditioned for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — and It Was a 'Disaster'

In addition to Culkin and Bates, season 10 will star AHS favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter.

In February, Murphy unveiled the first poster for the season on Instagram: a shot of a dreary-looking beach with a pair of dirty hands clawing up the cliffside.

"Things are beginning to wash up on shore…" the 54-year-old screenwriter captioned the artwork.

But in a recent interview with The Wrap, Murphy said the theme of the still-untitled season may have to change, since his original idea has to be filmed during the warmer months.

"A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," he said. "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

AHS has been renewed through season 13 at FX, so Murphy could swap things around if needed.