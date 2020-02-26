Macaulay Culkin Joins Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in American Horror Story Season 10

The 10th season of American Horror Story has its full lineup.

Ryan Murphy announced the cast for the upcoming season of the FX anthology horror series on Instagram Wednesday — and the roster includes newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

Leading duo Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, neither of whom appeared in the ninth season, are also returning to the franchise.

Rounding out the cast are previous stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, and Adina Porter.

Culkin, 39, has rarely acted in the past decade. Last year, he appeared in one episode of Hulu’s comedy-drama Dollface. From 2005-2010, he had voice roles in several episodes on Robot Chicken.

Image zoom Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters JB Lacroix/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Rich Polk/Getty

The theme and title for season 10 of AHS have yet to be revealed. Last month, FX announced that the hit series had been renewed for three more seasons, continuing the show through at least season 13.

Paulson, 45, previously confirmed her comeback at the Television Critics Association press tour last month. Asked about her involvement in the series beyond season 10, the actress said, “God willing, I have no idea.”

“But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back? And he said, ‘Yes, you can say,’ ” she said. “So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story.”

The show’s most recent season, 1984, aired from September to November 2019. It starred Emma Roberts, Lourd, Grossman, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, Cody Fern, and Angelica Ross.

American Horror Story season 10 is set to premiere later this year on FX.