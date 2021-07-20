Paris Jackson Says Godfather Macaulay Culkin Helped Her with American Horror Stories Audition

"He said overdo it at certain points. Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical," Paris Jackson said

Paris Jackson can always count on Macaulay Culkin.

While chatting with E! News for a recent interview, the 23-year-old actress and musician opened up about her recent television role on American Horror Stories and how godfather Culkin, 40, helped her land her role.

Noting that she knew she would have to remain tight-lipped about her part on the new FX spinoff series, Jackson said she felt as though she could confide in Culkin, who joined the American Horror Story universe for its forthcoming tenth season.

"They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that," Jackson told the outlet. "But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the AHS family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him."

On the spinoff American Horror Stories, Jackson stars in the series' first two episodes as mean girl Maya, who comes face-t- face with the franchise's iconic Murder House.

But before she landed her role, Jackson told E! News that Culkin told her to give it her all during the auditioning process. "He said overdo it at certain points," she said. "Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical."

Jackson also explained that she and the Home Alone star swapped gory behind-the-scenes photos while working together on their respective AHS sets.

"I sent him a picture of my face covered in blood and then he sent me a picture of blood in his hair," she revealed. "It was cute."

Culkin has been a longtime friend to Jackson, having previously been close to her father, Michael Jackson. The actor is also godfather to the late musician's two other children, sons Prince and Blanket.

Back in 2018, while appearing on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Culkin spoke candidly about the "protective" relationship he has with Jackson, noting, "I am close with Paris."

"I'm going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just lookout," added Culkin, without any pressing from Maron, 57. "I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me."