Fans Outraged After Mac Miller Is Left Out of Emmys in Memoriam: 'Hollywood Is Trash'

Mac Miller was not included in this year’s Emmys in memoriam — and Twitter is not happy.

On Monday night’s broadcast, the Television Academy took a break from awarding statuettes to honor some of the bright industry stars lost this year, including a long list of producers, performers, writers, directors and other entertainment professionals who died in the last 12 months.

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

When fans realized that the rapper, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26, was left out, they were outraged.

“#Emmys Mac Miller wasn’t worth mentioning?” tweeted one fan. “Wow. Hollywood is trash.”

“Y’all forgot to pay respects to Mac Miller in the memoriam,” tweeted another.

“Can’t believe that Mac Miller was not included in the emmys memorium for people lost this year when many singers/songwriters were included,” remarked another.

#Emmys Mac Miller wasn't worth mentioning? Wow. Hollywood is trash. — Bootsy Collins (@joben2002) September 18, 2018

Y’all forgot to pay respects to Mac Miller in the memoriam 😭😭 #Emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/AcdinJ8UtQ — Mostlybirden (@mostlybirden) September 18, 2018

can’t believe that Mac Miller was not included in the emmys memorium for people lost this year when many singers/songwriters were included. — maya (@mayaolson28) September 18, 2018

Another fan pointed out that the snub was particularly surprising considering Miller starred in his own MTV2 reality show, Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family, for two seasons in 2013-2014.

“Honestly it’s shady they didn’t put Mac Miller in the In Memoriam part of the Emmys,” they wrote. “Like he had his own show smh.”

Honestly it’s shady they didn’t put Mac Miller in the In Memoriam part of the Emmys like he had his own show smh — Talya (@_aylat) September 18, 2018

Hey @TheEmmys, Mac Miller passed away on September 7, 2018. — Scott Disick (@KissMyyDimple) September 18, 2018

where tf was mac miller in that in memoriam #Emmys ????? — jamin (@_jaslopez) September 18, 2018

Beautiful Memoriam but…….. what about Mac Miller? #Emmys — Claire Légeron (@ClaireLegeron) September 18, 2018

@TheEmmys what about Mac Miller and Avicii? You missed some greats. — Rachel Berk (@veryhungrygal) September 18, 2018

Soooo is there a reason the #EmmyAwards2018 didn’t honor Mac miller in the in memoriam — vane (@vanejpeg) September 18, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: The 2018 Emmy Nominations Have Been Announced! Which TV Shows and Stars Wowed the Industry?

Among those who were honored were Anthony Bourdain, who died June 8 at the age of 61; Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76; Burt Reynolds, who died Sept. 6 at the age of 82; and longtime Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at 81.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.