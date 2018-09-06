Lyric McHenry‘s close friends and family have said their final goodbyes to the late reality star.

Magic Johnson, whose son, EJ Johnson, was McHenry’s best friend, confirmed on Twitter that she was laid to rest on Wednesday.

“Yesterday was a difficult day as we laid to rest Lyric McHenry, a daughter to Cookie and I and best friend to EJ,” the 59-year-old former basketball star tweeted on Thursday. “We’ve known Lyric since she was a baby and shared many lifelong memories with her and her family.”

“We were blessed to witness her become a caring and brilliant young lady. Her talent was special and her potential limitless,” Magic continued. “She will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace.”

E! News first reported the news.

McHenry, who appeared on E!’s EJNYC with EJ, died on Aug. 14 of a suspected drug overdose.

The 26-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the Bronx area of New York City. She was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to the New York Daily News, McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant and was found with a small Ziplock bag of cocaine.

“Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many and the family would appreciate that all speculation surrounding the circumstances of death cease until the real facts are determined during the current investigation by the NYPD and the City of New York,” her family told PEOPLE in a statement one day after her death.

Lyric McHenry and EJ Johnson Lyric McHenry/Instagram

Nearly two weeks after McHenry’s death, EJ broke his silence on social media.

“I’m going to make this clear to everyone there will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25yr friendship to 1 Instagram post,” EJ wrote in the comments section of his Instagram account.

“Please respect my privacy and my process,” he continued.

McHenry’s sister, Maya McHenry, also paid tribute to her late sibling on social media Aug. 20.

“🙏🏽 I love you 🙏🏽” Maya captioned a drawing of her sister, depicted as an angel, with the words, “Lyric for life.”