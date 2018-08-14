Lyric McHenry, who appeared on E!’s EJNYC, was found dead Tuesday morning of a suspected drug overdose, according to multiple reports. She was 26.

McHenry was found on a sidewalk at 5 a.m. above the Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Ave. and Boscobel Place in Highbridge in the Bronx area of New York, according to NY Daily News.

She was found only wearing a pajama top and underwear, but no pants, Daily Mail reports. According to NY Daily News, a small Ziplock bag of cocaine was found on McHenry, and police suspect she died of an overdose.

After being found, she was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where she died. McHenry was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant.

A New York Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE a 26-year-old female was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place, within the confines of the 44 Precinct, at approximately 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The N.Y.P.D. would not confirm her identity as it is pending proper family notification.

EMS then responded to the location and transported the woman to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, according to the N.Y.P.D. spokesperson. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing. No obvious signs of trauma were observed.

Her reported death comes hours after she celebrated her birthday during a night out with friends. In videos on her Instagram Story, McHenry was at The Frederick Hotel, the Soho Grand Hotel and the Dream Hotel, and filmed a smiling video of herself in a bathroom wearing a pink dress.

She also shared video of herself sitting at an outside venue beside a male friend, who was documented saying “It’s her birthday” as she blew a kiss to the camera with the N.Y.C. skyline behind them.

Lyric McHenry/Instagram

Lyric McHenry/Instagram

Lyric McHenry/Instagram

Maya McHenry, Lyric’s sister who appeared on EJNYC, was also out celebrating and documented the evening on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to my sister! Why does she look so bomb? It’s a joke, okay,” Maya said as McHenry smiled into the camera while sitting beside the same male friend.

EJNYC premiered on E! in 2016 and lasted for one season, starring Magic Johnson’s son, EJ Johnson.

Last week, Johnson celebrated McHenry’s birthday with a loving social media post.

“Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life. Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you ❤️ #leoseason #teamthis,” he wrote.

In June, McHenry shared a photo of Johnson on social media in celebration of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my twin spirit for life 🦋 coordinated since toddlers🙌🏾Im so proud of who you are and what you will continue to be! I love you @ejjohnson_!” she wrote.