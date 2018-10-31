Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Cause of Death Revealed, Man Charged with Concealing Her Body: Report

Reality star Lyric McHenry‘s cause of death has been revealed nearly three months after she was found unconscious on a sidewalk in the Bronx area of New York and later died.

McHenry, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, died of an overdose of cocaine, alcohol and heroin, according to an affidavit obtained by E! News.

The outlet also reported that a 29-year-old man named Alexis Meija-Ramirez was allegedly arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Meija-Ramirez and “two other male individuals” allegedly transported McHenry’s body above the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx neighborhood. Police came to this discovery with the help of surveillance footage and witness interviews.

While a lawyer for Meija-Ramirez couldn’t be reached by PEOPLE, E! News reported that he is currently out on bail.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McHenry’s death came hours after she celebrated her 26th birthday during a night out with friends. In videos posted on her Instagram Story, McHenry was at The Frederick Hotel, the Soho Grand Hotel and the Dream Hotel, and filmed a smiling video of herself in a bathroom wearing a pink dress.

She was found on a sidewalk at 5 a.m. on Aug. 14 above the Major Deegan Expressway at Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place in Highbridge in the Bronx area of New York, according to the New York Daily News.

She was found only wearing a pajama top and underwear, but no pants, the Daily Mail reported. According to the Daily News, a small Ziplock bag of cocaine was found on McHenry.

After being found, she was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she died.

One day after the former reality star’s death, her family spoke out.

“The McHenry Family deeply appreciates the many communications of support from Lyric’s many friends upon learning of her untimely death at approximately 6:00 AM the morning of August 14th, 2018,” the family told PEOPLE in a statement.

“In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice. She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles,” the statement continued.

“Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French. She began her career in the entertainment industry as an intern on The Real Hollywood Husbands TV show,” the statement reads. “Thereafter, she worked at United Talent Agency (UTA) and found her true passion, internet content and went on to work at Refinery 29 and Complex.”

EJ Johnson, who was good friends with McHenry — she appeared on his E! show EJNYC — also spoke out about her shocking death.

“I’m going to make this clear to everyone there will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25yr friendship to 1 Instagram post,” the 26-year-old son of former basketball star Magic Johnson wrote in the comments section of his Instagram account at the end of August.

“Please respect my privacy and my process,” he continued.

In early September, McHenry was laid to rest.