Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Anne Heche Car Crash Sends 'Love' to Star's Family After Her Death

Lynne Mishele, whose rental home was destroyed last Friday in a car crash involving the late Anne Heche, is sending support to the actress' family following news of her death.

In a video posted from her Creative Organization business account on Friday, Mishele called the news "devastating" as she expressed her condolences to Heche's loved ones and "her children specifically."

"[They] really have suffered a great loss and my heart goes out for them," she said in the clip. "This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words."

She concluded by saying, "I'm sending love to everybody involved."

Her video comes one day after she posted another update on Instagram, speaking out about the crash and the support she's received in the days since.

"It's obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing ... eventually [I'll] try to get back to everybody and try to read everybody's comments," she said in a video. "Thank you everybody from the bottom of my heart. It's really truly overwhelming. You guys really have impacted my life in a really profound way so thank you so much and I will keep you updated."

Mishele was on the property of her Mar Vista home — owned by Jennifer Durand — when Heche crashed her car into the residence last Friday.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Mishele's lawyer said of the incident: "Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed. She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Lynne Mishele. Gofundme

Mishele's neighbor Lynne Bernstein previously told PEOPLE that Mishele and her pets were "extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries.

According to Bernstein, Heche's vehicle drove "almost all the way through" the house and "almost immediately" caught fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department told PEOPLE that the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home.

Durand also told PEOPLE she initially learned about the incident through Mishele. "When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this. Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like," she said.

In the wake of the crash, Durand and her husband John set up a GoFundMe page to help Mishele cover the loss of "the place she loves" and a majority of her belongings. The Durands also urged people to support her business, Creative Organization, on Instagram and TikTok.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $151,000.

Anne Heche. Gregory Arlt

A rep for Heche confirmed the actress' death to PEOPLE in a statement Friday on behalf of her friends and family: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Although Heche was legally dead according to California law at the time of the announcement, it had "long been her choice to donate her organs," so Heche's heart was still beating at the time and she was kept on life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

The rep previously told PEOPLE that Heche suffered "a severe anoxic brain injury" and was "in a coma, in critical condition" on Thursday, adding: "She is not expected to survive."

Heche leaves behind two kids: her 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shares with ex James Tupper, and son Homer, 20, from her previous marriage to Coley Laffoon.