Lynda Carter on Coping with Grief After Husband Robert Altman's Death: I Cry 'Three Times a Day'

Lynda Carter is sharing her grief to comfort other families in mourning.

In a conversation with Tamron Hall, Carter, 70, shared how she's coping with grief following the death of her husband, Robert Altman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I cry probably three times a day, in the morning and various times when I think of him," said the actress, who was TV's original Wonder Woman.

Altman died in February from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer. He and Carter were married for 37 years.

Supermodel Iman, 66, also appeared on the episode to talk about losing her husband David Bowie and explained how Bowie lives on through memories. "There's days that are harder than others, but it's the memories that we have that will sustain us for the rest of our lives when the person who, you know, leaves us and passes away, but it is to hold on to those memories," Iman said.

"Iman gives me hope that all these memories will you know will be ones that don't cause me to cry," Carter shared.

Acknowledging the many others who have lost loved ones, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carter also said, "Many tens of 1000s, hundreds of 1000s of people and families have experienced what me and my family have experienced this past year-plus, with the loss of our loved ones and the illnesses and the long haulers, it's been a devastating time for us."

lynda carter and robert altman Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty

She continued, "So, for me, I feel that I need to pick myself off and dust myself off and put one foot in front of the other and be as courageous as I can be even when I don't feel like it to get past grief."

The star recently spoke about the death of her beloved husband in October, telling PEOPLE, "The next part of my life is I want to learn who I am. It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert."