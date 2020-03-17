Lyle Waggoner, Star of The Carol Burnett Show, Dead at 84

Image zoom Bobby Bank/Getty

TV star Lyle Waggoner has died at the age of 84, PEOPLE confirms.

The actor’s son, Jason, says he died peacefully Tuesday morning with his wife, Sharon, by his side.

Waggoner was best known for his work on The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1974. He went on to star as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman during the latter half of the 70s.

“He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend. I will miss him,” Burnett, 86, said in a statement.

Following Wonder Woman, the actor and comedian appeared on various TV shows, including The Love Boat, before retiring to start his own business — a company named “Star Waggons” that leased out trailers to the entertainment industry.

Image zoom Lyle Waggoner and Carol Burnett in 1967 CBS Photo Archive/Getty

“When I was on Wonder Woman, [the producers] gave me a very nice motor home they had rented from some private owner in the Valley,” he told Los Angeles magazine in 2013. “I said, ‘Well, if I had a motor home, would you rent it from me?'”

“I was always entrepreneurial-oriented, trying to find a business to get into,” he added.

Image zoom Lyle Waggoner (left) performs a scene with Tim Conway on The Carol Burnett Show in 1973 CBS Photo Archive/Getty

In a 2011 interview, Waggoner said he was “thankful” for the media attention he received from Wonder Woman and The Carol Burnett Show.

“I can go anywhere in the US and sometimes the world and people walking down the street will stop me and say, ‘Hey, Lyle, how are you?,’” he said. “That, for me, is such a marvelous advantage and a situation that people in most other industries rarely find themselves in.”

TMZ was the first to report news of Waggoner’s death. Along with Sharon and Jason, he is survived by son Beau.