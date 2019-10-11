Luke Perry's Life in Photos

After suffering from a massive stroke, Perry died in March 2019 at age 52. Take a walk down memory lane to remember the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor's life
By Diane J. Cho
October 11, 2019 01:25 PM

1 of 30

Friends for Life 

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty, who played Perry’s love interest on 90210, got emotional talking about Perry’s stroke, which occurred on Feb. 27, 2019. “I love him, and he’s going to be great,” she said days before the actor passed away on March 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

First Love

Tammie Arroyo/Getty

Perry was married to Rachel “Minnie” Sharp from 1993 to 2003. They have two children together, Jack and Sophie.

3 of 30

Doting Dad

In 2004, Perry brought his children to the Garfield: The Movie world premiere in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

Lasting Love

Vivien Killilea/Getty

The actor was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death, his rep said.

Advertisement

5 of 30

'90s Icons

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

In this photo, Perry poses with fellow ’90s superstars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

6 of 30

Long Live 90210

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Perry with Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

Supermodel Moment

Dave Benett/Getty

Cindy Crawford and Perry were photographed together at Cypress Gardens theme park in Florida in 1995.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

On-Set Snapshot

Spelling/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Perry and costar Jennie Garth on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Advertisement

9 of 30

Handsome in Hollywood

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Perry and George Clooney both got their start as TV stars who made fans swoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

Awards-Worthy

Ron Galella/WireImage

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Perry put on their Sunday best for the Primetime Emmys in 1991.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

Movie Memory

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Kristy Swanson, Perry and Rutger Hauer on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1992.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

Riverdale Dad

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Perry, who played Fred Andrews, and his Riverdale son KJ Apa (Archie) spoke on a Build Series panel together in October 2018. Riverdale shut down production after the news of Perry’s death broke; the show’s executive producers said, in part, “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

Happy Family

Sophie Perry/Instagram

Perry was a devoted dad to his children, including daughter Sophie, 18, seen here before prom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

Later TV Roles

Hbo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Perry and costar Austin Nichols filming the TV series John from Cincinnati back in 2007.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

Starring in a Western

British Columbia Prods/Hallmark Channel/Randolph Film/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Perry in the 2011 TV movie Goodnight for Justice, directed by Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

Welcome Back Dylan McKay

Ron Galella/WireImage

Perry celebrated his return to Beverly Hills, 90210 at Planet Hollywood in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

Star on Stage

robbie jack/Corbis via Getty

Perry (as Harry) and Alyson Hannigan (as Sally) in When Harry Met Sally at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

Manning the Grill

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Plenty of fans thought Perry was sizzling — though this moment in a diner wasn’t quite what they had in mind.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

Out with the Kids

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Perry, daughter Sophie and son Jack at a 2004 benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

A Young Star

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Perry (second from right) with other up-and-coming actors including C. Thomas Howell and Mark Wahlberg at an event at Planet Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

Packing a Punch

Cindy Ord/Getty

The actor visited the SiriusXM studios in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

No Bull

New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In 1994, the actor tried his hand at bull riding to play rodeo legend Lane Frost in the film Eight Seconds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

Law & Order Cameo

Universal Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

He played a dark role as a serial rapist on Law & Order: SVU.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

Dylan Forever

Spelling/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The show’s “bad boy” was also the epitome of California cool in a portrait for the series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

A Big Hit

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

The star attended a charity baseball game with some other castmates in 1991.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

Early Roles

ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty

Before landing his career-making turn on 90210, the actor had roles on several soaps, including Loving; here, he’s pictured with costar Alexandra Wilson in 1987.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

Denim Days

ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty

Friends have spoken highly of Perry’s good nature, which came in handy for photo shoots like this one for Loving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

A-List Pals

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Perry with Patrick Swayze, his wife Lisa Niemi and Bruce Willis at a party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

Golden Boy

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Perry joined Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering at the Nancy Susan Reynolds awards in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.