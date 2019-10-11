Friends for Life
Shannen Doherty, who played Perry’s love interest on 90210, got emotional talking about Perry’s stroke, which occurred on Feb. 27, 2019. “I love him, and he’s going to be great,” she said days before the actor passed away on March 4.
First Love
Perry was married to Rachel “Minnie” Sharp from 1993 to 2003. They have two children together, Jack and Sophie.
Doting Dad
In 2004, Perry brought his children to the Garfield: The Movie world premiere in Los Angeles.
Lasting Love
The actor was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death, his rep said.
'90s Icons
In this photo, Perry poses with fellow ’90s superstars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.
Long Live 90210
Perry with Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty.
Supermodel Moment
Cindy Crawford and Perry were photographed together at Cypress Gardens theme park in Florida in 1995.
On-Set Snapshot
Perry and costar Jennie Garth on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.
Handsome in Hollywood
Perry and George Clooney both got their start as TV stars who made fans swoon.
Awards-Worthy
Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Perry put on their Sunday best for the Primetime Emmys in 1991.
Movie Memory
Kristy Swanson, Perry and Rutger Hauer on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1992.
Riverdale Dad
Perry, who played Fred Andrews, and his Riverdale son KJ Apa (Archie) spoke on a Build Series panel together in October 2018. Riverdale shut down production after the news of Perry’s death broke; the show’s executive producers said, in part, “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness.”
Happy Family
Perry was a devoted dad to his children, including daughter Sophie, 18, seen here before prom.
Later TV Roles
Perry and costar Austin Nichols filming the TV series John from Cincinnati back in 2007.
Starring in a Western
Perry in the 2011 TV movie Goodnight for Justice, directed by Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley.
Welcome Back Dylan McKay
Perry celebrated his return to Beverly Hills, 90210 at Planet Hollywood in N.Y.C.
Star on Stage
Perry (as Harry) and Alyson Hannigan (as Sally) in When Harry Met Sally at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.
Manning the Grill
Plenty of fans thought Perry was sizzling — though this moment in a diner wasn’t quite what they had in mind.
Out with the Kids
Perry, daughter Sophie and son Jack at a 2004 benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
A Young Star
Perry (second from right) with other up-and-coming actors including C. Thomas Howell and Mark Wahlberg at an event at Planet Hollywood.
Packing a Punch
The actor visited the SiriusXM studios in 2017.
No Bull
In 1994, the actor tried his hand at bull riding to play rodeo legend Lane Frost in the film Eight Seconds.
Law & Order Cameo
He played a dark role as a serial rapist on Law & Order: SVU.
Dylan Forever
The show’s “bad boy” was also the epitome of California cool in a portrait for the series.
A Big Hit
The star attended a charity baseball game with some other castmates in 1991.
Early Roles
Before landing his career-making turn on 90210, the actor had roles on several soaps, including Loving; here, he’s pictured with costar Alexandra Wilson in 1987.
Denim Days
Friends have spoken highly of Perry’s good nature, which came in handy for photo shoots like this one for Loving.
A-List Pals
Perry with Patrick Swayze, his wife Lisa Niemi and Bruce Willis at a party.
Golden Boy
Perry joined Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering at the Nancy Susan Reynolds awards in Beverly Hills.