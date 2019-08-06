Luke Perry's Son Jack Shares Wrestling Footage from Night Before Dad’s Death

Luke Perry‘s son, Jack, is sharing footage from the night before his whole world turned upside down.

Jack, who goes by Jungle Boy in the wrestling ring, posted a video on Tuesday of his match against Rich Swann, just one night before his dad died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

“I never shared this because of the circumstances at the time,” Jack, 22, began the caption, before mentioning the tragedy that struck just hours later.

“The morning after this match was the worst of my life, but for a minute here with Rich, everything felt ok,” he added. “Thank you @gottagetswann, for everything. @gamechangerwrestling returns to LA this Friday. It’ll feel good to be home. #GCW.”

Two of Luke’s Riverdale costars, KJ Apa and Casey Cott, commented on Jack’s post in admiration for his wrestling skills.

“Unreal,” wrote Apa, 22, while Cott, 26, commented, “Epic!!!”

Jack, as well as his sister Sophie, 19, are Luke’s children from his marriage with Rachel “Minnie” Sharp. The two wed in 1993, but split 10 years later.

Since Luke’s sudden death in March, his son has been open about his grief — and the lessons his dad taught him.

“I think everybody’s just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day,” Jack told PEOPLE during the American Icon Awards in May. “It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved.”

“I’m proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better,” the wrestler added.

Jack, who said he attended the event to carry on his father’s dedication to charity, also revealed the most important thing the Beverly Hills, 90210 star taught him.

“My dad really just taught me to be as nice as you can to everyone you can,” he said. “He was from Ohio and he grew up with not a lot of money and I think he never really lost touch with who he was. He was always just a really good guy above everything else.”

Jack is continuing to pursue his wrestling career. His in-the-ring persona, Jungle Boy, is a Tarzan-esque character, complete with his mane of long curls, loin cloth-like shorts and a heavy dose of leopard print.

“I just want to go as far as I can,” he said of his wrestling career. “I’m just having a lot of fun right now.”

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. The actor died five days later, on March 4. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness. He was 52.

Following his father’s death, Jack posted a touching tribute in honor of his dad

In the post, which included a throwback photo of the father and son, he wrote, “He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad.”