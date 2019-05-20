Luke Perry's Son Jack Reveals the Most Important Lesson His Dad Taught Him

Luke Perry‘s children are doing their best to fulfill their late father’s legacy.

Perry’s 21-year-old son Jack opened up about his father’s tragic death during the American Icon Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, saying he and his sister Sophie, 18, are taking things “day by day.”

“I think everybody’s just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day,” he told PEOPLE. “It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved.”

“I’m proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better,” he added.

Jack, who said he attended the event to carry on his father’s dedication to charity, also revealed the most important thing the Beverly Hills, 90210 star taught him.

“My dad really just taught me to be as nice as you can to everyone you can,” he said. “He was from Ohio and he grew up with not a lot of money and I think he never really lost touch with who he was. He was always just a really good guy above everything else.”

Aside from honoring his father’s legacy, Jack is continuing to pursue his wrestling career. His in-the-ring persona, Jungle Boy, is a Tarzan-esque character, complete with his mane of long curls, loin cloth-like shorts and a heavy dose of leopard print.

“I just want to go as far as I can,” he said of his wrestling career. “I’m just having a lot of fun right now.”

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. The actor died five days later, on March 4. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness. He was 52.

His kids were by his side when he died, as was his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, and a host of other close friends and family members, including his mother and brother.

Following his father’s death, Jack posted a touching tribute in honor of his dad.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” he began his post, which included a throwback photo of the father and son.

“He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be,” he continued.