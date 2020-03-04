It’s been one year since Luke Perry’s tragic death, but his loved ones are making sure his memory lives on forever.

To commemorate the the one-year anniversary of his passing, Perry’s Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering posted a touching tribute to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke,” Ziering, 55, captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair.



“Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke,” he wrote.

Perry was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Feb. 27, 2019. The Riverdale actor remained “under observation” for five days but died on March 4.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s rep. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Following his death, Perry — who is survived by daughter Sophie and son Jack — was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, according to a copy of his death certificate obtained by PEOPLE. The actor was a part-time resident of Tennessee and had owned a farm there since 1995, according to TMZ.

Last week, Perry’s fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Jennie Garth admitted she is still mourning her friend, and hasn’t let his death fully “sink in.”

“The reality of it, I kind of refuse to let it sink in. It doesn’t seem real, you know?” she told Access Hollywood.

Holding back tears, Garth, 47, recalled an especially difficult moment when she thought Perry called her phone, only to then have to face the harsh reality of the situation.

“Just yesterday, I saw a phone number pop on my phone, and I thought it said LP – and it didn’t, it said JP,” she added. “It was someone else, but for that second, it was hard.”