Luke Perry‘s son Jack turned 22 on Monday, one day after he and his sister Sophie spent their first Father’s Day without the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

Sophie, 19, posted a sweet series of Instagram photos honoring both occasions.

“I know this is comin at u a day late but Malawian internet really didn’t want to help me out so… it is Father’s Day, and dad I miss and love you dearly,” began Sophie, who has been living in Africa while pursuing charity work.

“But today is a special day for another reason,” she continued. “To the brother that blows all others out of the water. To the mentor who taught me to be brave. To the boy who I wrestled with on the trampoline. To the man who is everything I ever wanted to be. Happy birthday, you beautiful beaver boy. I wish I could be with you, now more than ever. But I’ll be there soon enough, to watch you kick major ass and have all your dreams, all the dreams I had for you, come true. Watch out though, I’ve been practicing my Canadian Destroyer…”

Along with Sophie and Jack, Perry is survived by their mother, his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, and fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer.

The Riverdale actor was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. He died five days later, at age 52, on March 4. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness and his family was by his side during his final moments.

Sophie posted a sweet series of family photos earlier this week, simply captioning her Instagram, “I love you.” In late April, she announced that she was officially opening her first preschool in Malawi, named after her late father.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Jack said he and his sister are taking things “day by day.”

“I think everybody’s just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day,” he said. “It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved.”

“I’m proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better,” he added.