Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Shares Sweet Childhood Photos with Late Actor

Luke Perry‘s children continue to honor him in small but meaningful ways.

On Tuesday, the late actor’s daughter Sophie, 19, shared three childhood photos of the father-daughter pair on Instagram.

“I love you,” she simply captioned the post.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27. He died five days later, at age 52, on March 4. A source told PEOPLE he never regained consciousness.

Sophie and her brother Jack, 21, were by their father’s side when he died, as was Perry’s ex-wife Minnie Sharp, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer and other close friends and family members, including his mother and brother.

Sophie, who rushed back to the U.S. from Africa after Perry unexpectedly fell ill, has since returned to Malawi, where she’s helping develop preschools. In late April, she announced that she was officially opening her first preschool in Malawi, named after her late father.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Perry’s son Jack said he and Sophie are taking things “day by day.”

“I think everybody’s just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day,” he said. “It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved.”

“I’m proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better,” he added.