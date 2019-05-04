Luke Perry Was Buried in Special Eco-Friendly Mushroom Suit, Reveals Daughter Sophie

Luke Perry‘s legacy will live on far beyond the entertainment world.

On Friday, Luke’s daughter Sophie Perry revealed in a post on Instagram that her late father was buried in a special eco-friendly mushroom suit instead of a traditional casket after he died from a massive stroke in March.

Ahead of his sudden death, Sophie, 18, said the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor excitedly discovered the suit, which “returns your body to the earth without harming the environment,” and requested that he be buried in it when the time came.

“In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never [sic] been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, ‘damn, those mushrooms are beautiful,'” she began the post, which featured a photo she had taken of mushrooms in the national park.

“Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me,” Sophie shared. “Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms.”

“My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him,” she continued. “He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

According to Coeio.com, the company that designs the special burial option, mushroom suits cost $1,500 each and include a button-up fabric with a hood and face cover.

They also come in three different height-dependent sizes (small, medium, or large) and two different color options (nude or black).

The suit works to essentially speed up the decomposition process. According to Coeio, the suit has built-in mushrooms and other microorganisms that work together to do this, as well as neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life.

Sophie Perry/Instagram

The biodegradable suit is just the latest way that Sophie has ensured her father will leave a positive impact on this Earth.

Earlier this week, the teen announced that she was officially opening her first preschool in Malawi, Africa — and that the school would be named after her late father.

Over the past few months, Sophie and two other friends, Gabriela and Ruben, have been living in Malawi, serving as development instructors to help build preschools in rural communities.

“thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects! Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday,” she wrote on Instagram Monday, referencing the GoFundMe link she had shared a few days earlier.

Along with the group shot outside of the school, Sophie added, “Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad.”

Sophie was in Africa when news broke in early March that her father had suffered a stroke.

The 18-year-old instantly rushed back home to be by her father’s side before he died at age 52 on March 4, but has since returned to Africa as of early April.

One day after his death, the teen spoke out about losing her father on social media.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she captioned her Instagram post of the father and daughter. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she continued. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Sophie Perry/Instagram

Since then, Sophie has been open with her followers about her grieving process, sharing that although she is mourning in private, she’s still continuing to celebrate life — just as the actor would have wanted her to.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” she wrote on Instagram on March 11, before revealing that she was facing criticism from internet trolls.

“I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to anyone else’s needs and beliefs,” she shared.

Sophie Perry/Instagram

“I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker,” she went on. “And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life.”

She continued: “YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f— up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt [sic] want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

Luke shared both Sophie and son Jack, 21, with ex Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.