Luke Parker Ordered to Pay $100K for Breaching Bachelorette Contract

Luke Parker allegedly made four unauthorized appearances while under contract with The Bachelorette

Luke Parker has been ordered to pay $100,000 for breaching his The Bachelorette contract.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, NZK Productions Inc. — the company that produces ABC's mega-popular reality dating series — filed a petition against Parker, who was a contestant on Hannah Brown's season 15, in May. Parker, 25, allegedly made several unauthorized media appearances while still under contract.

A rep for Parker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As stated in the filing, Parker entered into a "written Release and Waiver, Agreement Not to Sue, Indemnification and Hold Harmless Agreement, and Contestant Agreement with NZK, pertaining as a contestant on season 15 of the reality television series The Bachelorette produced by NZK" on or about Jan. 27, 2019."

In signing the waiver, Parker agreed to not "make any media appearances from the date of the Agreement through one year after the date of the initial broadcast of the final episode of the series."

The agreement also prohibited Parker from making "any unauthorized use or disclosure of any information or events he witnessed or learned as a contestant... or make any negative or disparaging remarks about the series and/or its principals, employees or affiliates, at any time."

Season 15 of The Bachelorette aired on ABC from May 13, 2019 through July 30, 2019. He was released from the contract on July 30, 2020.

According to the filing, however, NZK claims that in September and October 2019, Parker made "at least four appearances" without NZK's approval.

Additionally, NZK alleges that during those appearances "[Parker] disclosed Series Information and/or made negative remarks about the Series and its producers, in breach of the Confidentiality Provision."

As a result, NZK requested to be compensated $25,000 for each breach — totally to $100,000 — for damages.

In June 2020, NZK filed a motion to confirm the arbitration award. The arbitration award was approved on Sept. 30, and then NZK Productions filed the motion to confirm the arbitration.

Parker was a controversial figure during Brown's season, considered a "villain" after he implied he'd dump her if she had sex with other men during the fantasy suite dates.

During an argument with Brown on the show, Parker revealed that although he’s not a virgin, he’d been abstinent for nearly four years and plans to wait until marriage to have sex again. Moreover, he expected Brown to do the same.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

His comments infuriated Brown, and after a heated back-and-forth, she laid down the law.

“I have had sex,” she declared. “And Jesus still loves me. And from obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

(Brown later revealed that she’d slept with now-Bachelor Peter Weber four times in a windmill during their fantasy suite date.)