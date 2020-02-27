Bachelorette's Luke P. Defends Bachelor's Madison for 'Standing Firm in Her Convictions' About Sex

Former Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker is defending current Bachelor star Madison Prewett after she told Peter Weber she wasn’t comfortable with him sleeping with the other women during the Fantasy Suite dates.

Parker, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of the Bachelorette, shared his support for 24-year-old Prewett with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Bachelor Nation fans will remember that Parker told Brown that he expected her to refrain from being sexually intimate with the remaining contestants, resulting in his fourth-place elimination and severe backlash from viewers — as well as Brown’s “Jesus still loves me” line.

Viewers — and even Bachelor host Chris Harrison — have been drawing parallels between Parker and Prewett since the Fantasy Suite date aired Monday night, and it turns out that Parker, too, sees their situations as “familiar.”

“My face when the fantasy suite situation is too familiar 😂” Parker wrote alongside a photo of himself making an open-mouthed face at a Crossfit event.

“With that being said I haven’t been watching this season but I got the lowdown and I am proud of @madiprew for standing firm in her convictions,” Parker added. “Keep doing you girl!”

Harrison compared the two contestants this week on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“Is Peter going to be treated the same, and is Madison going to be villainized the same way Luke P. was? It’s not completely dissimilar,” Harrison said.

In Monday night’s episode, Prewett told Weber that she is waiting to have sex until marriage, and that she “wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and continue to move forward if you have slept with the other women.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett, Luke Parker ABC

“I’m not in any way trying to come across as judgmental or hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are just my expectations that I have in life,” she said, adding, “I just can’t wrap my mind around in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee, and six days before that you slept with somebody else. I just can’t wrap my mind around that, I can’t.”

Weber admitted to Prewett that he had been “intimate” with the two other remaining contestants, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller, prompting her to excuse herself from their conversation.

Weber went after her, begging her not to leave.

“If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away,” he told her. “Please don’t. I know that I hurt you and I’m sorry for that, but please don’t walk away from this.”

Image zoom Luke Parker, Hannah Brown ABC/John Fleenor

The aftermath of that conversation has yet to play out on the show, but Weber told PEOPLE Wednesday that he wished he had known Prewett’s views sooner.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” he said. “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett, Peter Weber ABC

He said that that’s exactly what Prewett did.

“People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t,” he said. “She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.