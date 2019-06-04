The Bachelorette: Luke P. Gets Physical with Luke S. While Fighting for Hannah's Heart

It was a battle of the Lukes on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

While the men reminisced about Cam’s departure at the last rose ceremony — seemingly due to the fact that he fabricated a sob story to win a “pity rose” from Hannah Brown — they all concluded that pulling a move like that doesn’t benefit anyone. So instead, things got a little more physical when the guys traded in the California mansion for Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island.

On the group date (a rugby match at historic Fort Adams), Luke P. forcefully tackled Luke S. during the game under the guise of self-defense.

“Give me break! He’s so full of s— it’s coming out of his ears,” political consultant Luke S. told the cameras. “He’s an unstable guy. He shouldn’t be here. I never want to see him again.”

The rest of the men took the 29-year-old’s side, with Mike affirming, “Luke S. did nothing that deserved retaliation. He truly did not.”

Hannah noticed the buzz after the game and wanted an explanation, so she quickly grabbed Luke P.

“Today, I don’t know if you know this, but Luke S. and I had an encounter on the field,” the import-export manager, 24, began. “I had the ball, I stiff-armed the ground, but you know, he started cussing me out and started clenching his fits and started coming at me, started to swing at me. To hit me in the face. And I didn’t know what to do and I picked him up and I put him on his back. I’m doing my best after the last thing, the conversation we had about all of this, I’ve been really trying hard.”

Luke P. “genuinely” apologized, but also made sure to incriminate Luke S. before his conversation with Hannah ended. “I’ve seen red flags come up,” he continued. “He’s always talking about his brand and his liquor company, and I’ve never heard him talk about you.”

Then, Hannah brought in Luke S. to tell his side of what went down on the rugby field. He let the former pageant queen know, “a lot of us are pretty irritated with Luke P.”

When Hannah confronted him about Luke P.’s allegations, Luke S. denied any truth to him only going on the show to promote his liquor company. “I’m here for you. Seriously,” Luke S. told Hannah. “I like you and I’m serious about that. That really makes me, really makes me upset to hear that.”

He added in an on-camera interview, “Luke P. felt the need to tell Hannah that I was here to promote my tequila business, which isn’t even a business yet! It was awful to know that she could potentially believe him and then want to end things with me because of it.”

The two Lukes continued to spar after talking to Hannah, and Garrett addressed the situation with the group. Luke P. claimed to not remember what actually went down during the match, but he declared that he thought Luke S. was going to punch him in the face. When that assertion was questioned, Luke P. rambled off a detailed account of what he recalled from the face-off, leading the other men to call him a liar.

One on one time

Garrett attempted to turn around Hannah’s night with a special revelation. “It’s not going to be the Luke P. show,” he said. “I’ve got something that’s really tugging at me that I want to tell her, and it’s going to take her mind off everything.”

The big reveal: “I’m crushing for you hard, straight up, and I wanted to let you know that,” the pro golfer, 27, told Hannah.

His admission proved enough to earn Garrett the group date rose, putting him in the same company as Jed, who received a rose after his one-on-one date with Hannah in Boston. After they explored the city and practiced with two Boston Celtics basketball players, Jed opened up about his less-than-pure intentions for coming on the show.

“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless,” the Nashville-based musician, 25, told Hannah. “I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it. But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Ultimately, Hannah appreciated Jed’s honesty and admitted, “I am catching feels.”

She also gave a rose to her last one-on-one date, Tyler C, even though the date had started off rocky due to the drama with the Lukes.

“I am honestly not that great,” she told the general contractor, 26, at the start of their time together. “And I didn’t have the best morning, so, like, last night was just a lot. I know I’m supposed to be here, but sometimes I don’t know why, or if it’s going to work. I want today to be fun. I’m just, like, not that fun right now, so I’m really sorry.

Tyler C. wanted to “be that guy who picks you up,” he told Hannah, so they continued on their date catching lobsters. They enjoyed the day on board, and Tyler even made Hannah laugh when he called himself a “big time griller, big time chiller.”

They left cooking dinner up to the oldest tavern in America, where Tyler C. also opened up about his pre-show thoughts.

“To be honest, I almost didn’t come here,” he said. “I almost stepped away. My pops almost died like two months before I came out here. He got really sick and he was in the hospital for like 25 days, he was in a coma for like 10 days. It was tough. I had to sign away his rights and sit and wait for him during the surgery. It was like the hardest thing I ever went through in my life. I really didn’t want to come.”

But as his dad recovered, Tyler bonded with him over The Bachelor, and that solidified his decision to go on the show.

“He kind of like become a huge fan of you,” Tyler continued. “He was like, ‘Tyler, this is your girl. You gotta go make the most of this opportunity.’ And so I went for it and still feeling like I don’t know if this is for me and then I get to the limo and I see you, I got this feeling that I never for someone. I had this feeling for someone, I’ve never felt for someone before. That confirmed a lot for me just then and there. I was like, I’m not here for The Bachelorette, I’m here for Hannah.”

More tension — and lies

Tyler’s openness was rewarded with a rose, making him, Garrett and Jed the only ones safe so far heading into next week. Hannah didn’t get to her next rose ceremony yet because she continued to try to make sense of the Luke P./Luke S. debacle.

Disappointed that Hannah didn’t trust him because of Luke P.’s comments, Luke S. questioned him one again. And Luke P. claimed to understand where he was coming from.

“I plan on telling her that I do believe that you are here for the right reasons,” Luke P. told Luke S. in front of Hannah’s remaining suitors. “Because guess what? She’s questioning my character. And I didn’t ever want her to ever be in a position like that with me. And so I totally understand how you feel.”

But when Luke P. faced Hannah one more time, he told her the exact opposite.

“The last person I want to talk about right now is Luke S., but he came up to me asking me to put in a good word for him to you, which I have no business concerning myself with,” Luke P. told Miss Alabama 2018. “But what I want you to know is, what I told you the other night about him, my opinion about him being here for the right reasons, although he tried to talk me into thinking that he is here for the right reasons, nothing has changed.”

So Hannah sat both Lukes down in a room together with her to settle things once and for all. But viewers will have to wait until next week to see who comes out on top in this Luke P.-versus-Luke S. battle.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.