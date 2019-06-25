As last week’s teaser promised, Hannah Brown went naked bungee jumping in Latvia with frontrunner Garrett during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette. And Luke P. was not happy with that.

Garrett told Hannah’s remaining suitors about their one-on-one adventure, on which he also confessed to the Alabama native, 24, that he was “falling in love … big time.”

“We decide to bungee jump naked. Naked!” Garrett, 27, told the other eight men. “I essentially was hugging her and she was hugging me and she put her head right here. It was cool, man.”

Luke did not believe the pro golfer. “I’m hearing Garrett’s story and I don’t know if that’s how it went down,” he said in an on-camera interview. “Who would want to be naked with that guy? There is no way Hannah went bungee jumping naked with Garrett.”

Image zoom Garrett and Hannah bungee jumping. ABC

Image zoom

Luke ended up on the group date with Connor, Dustin, Dylan, Jed, Mike and Tyler C., and after they explored a Latvian market — where they took moonshine shots and ate pickles and cheese — Hannah confirmed the naked bungee jumping story. She explained to the group while riding a street car that the activity is a Latvian tradition.

“Is this like when you’re an official couple kind of tradition?” asked Luke, 24.

When Hannah divulged that they did not have to be an “official couple,” the import/export manager was floored.

“I’m shocked,” he said to the cameras. “This is sheer fact. I mean, this is a woman I want to spend the rest of my life with and [I] totally thought that was crossing a line. Her body is her temple and to expose it to anyone who isn’t her husband, that was a slap in my face. If she really is the one for me, which I believe she is, there’s a lot of answers that I need. I have to say something.”

And of course, as Hannah was actually enjoying a group date for a change, Luke P. did exactly that and confronted her.

“Have you ever been cheated on in your relationship?” he started by asking Hannah. “You know that feeling, your stomach turns inside out? It’s just twisted. I’m not gonna lie, I had that feeling this morning. We were about to get sent off for the group date and Garrett stated blurting out a whole bunch of stuff about what happened with you guys on the one-and-one and honestly, like it was hard for me to receive. And it’s just because I know that your body is a temple and honestly I’m just thinking of you holding him, bare-skinned and I’m just thinking in my mind it just pissed me off, it really frustrated me.”

The former pageant queen, 24, assured Luke, “It wasn’t in a sexual way. It was in an experience that I wanted to have for myself.”

But Luke’s words stuck with Hannah, even after a steamy spa one-on-one date with Peter, and a serenade at her hotel room from Jed (who allegedly had a girlfriend while on the show).

“I so appreciate you coming to me and having a real conversation and actually sharing concerns because I respect that a lot, but the conversation, it didn’t sit well with me,” Hannah told Luke before the next rose ceremony. “The issues were the language that you used to describe why you were upset. You felt like it was a slap in the face because you want to spend the rest of your life with me and then you said, ‘We all make boneheaded mistakes.’ Oh, there was one other thing that really hurt me that you said. You were talking about me meeting your family and you wanted to be able to feel confident in doing that and it was referring to the bungee jumping thing and I was like, what does that mean with me meeting your family? I told you it wasn’t a sexual thing at all and it wasn’t. But even if it was, at this point it doesn’t matter because you’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”

At that point, Luke started to backpedal on his earlier sentiments, claiming he wasn’t talking about introducing her to his family in regards to the naked bungee jumping situation and was just having a hard time hearing about her getting close to other men.

“I am never going to control you,” Luke declared. “I will never tell you what you can and can’t do with your body. But when we get into things I brought up … I was not referring to that. I was referring to the future.”

That answer did not satisfy Hannah. “I want a man that doesn’t take me screaming and in your face to finally be like this,” she continued. “This process doesn’t work if you’re not yourself 100,000 percent. I need to know its real and it’s all the time. Like, why is it so hard with us?”

Image zoom Hannah and Luke P. Mark Bourdillon/ABC

Luke couldn’t offer Hannah an explanation but promised, “It will be worth it if you just please keep fighting.”

And she did. At the rose ceremony (she wanted to skip the cocktail party this week), Hannah cut Dylan and Dustin, leaving Jed, Mike, Connor, Luke P., Peter, Garrett and Tyler C. around for another week. “There’s goodness inside of you, and I see that,” Hannah said to Luke as she gave him the rose.

But even host Chris Harrison didn’t understand why Hannah wanted to keep Luke P. in contention. “What do you like about Luke?” he asked Hannah.

“I’m either falling in love with Luke, or Luke is making me go crazy,” Hannah responded. “I’m not sure which one.”

