'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Talks Longtime Friendship with 'Brothers and Sisters' Husband Matthew Rhys

They say you never forget your first fictional husband, and that's certainly true for Brothers and Sisters costars Luke Macfarlane and Matthew Rhys.

Although 11 years have passed since the actors played husbands on the beloved ABC drama, they've remained close friends.

"Matthew Rhys is truly a gentleman, he really is," Macfarlane tells PEOPLE. "He's one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with. I think that that's why our storyline connected with people. We just had a great time with each other."

Macfarlane, 42, and Rhys, 47, played one of the first same-sex couples on a network drama and have both continued to work steadily on TV and in film. The Canada-born, Juilliard-trained Macfarlane says he enjoyed "truly every moment" working with Rhys during the series' run from 2006 to 2011.

"He's just the kind of actor you want to work with," says Macfarlane. "[He] takes the work seriously, but doesn't take himself too seriously. He's great."

In addition to his breakthrough role on Brothers and Sisters, Macfarlane has starred in more than a dozen movies for The Hallmark Channel and hopes to continue working in a variety of genres and mediums, especially following his new lead role in the R-rated rom-com Bros with costar Billy Eichner (who also co-wrote the film).

"The thing that I just love hearing from people who've seen the movie is how funny it is and that it's lovely to see a gay movie where a couple has a happy ending," he says. "We don't get a lot of those."

For any Hallmark fans worried about seeing less of Macfarlane on the channel, worry not because the actor's next TV movie is A Magical Christmas Village opposite Alison Sweeney. But that's just what's on the immediate horizon.

"I'd love to continue to act in movies," Macfarlane tells PEOPLE. "I've always been eager to explore some more action-type roles, so we'll see if any of those opportunities come my way. I'm open to lots of things. I'm also eager to get back and do some Broadway, so maybe an opportunity will come up there. I've learned in my career that you have to be open to all the possibilities and just be curious."

Outside of acting, Macfarlane is an accomplished woodworker and outdoorsman who loves spending quality time with his family.

"They're so happy for me," he says. "I don't come from a family of performers, so I think they're just grateful I have health insurance!"

Bros is now playing in theaters, Look for Macfarlane in Hallmark's A Magical Christmas Village and in the comedy series Platonic with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen on Apple TV+.