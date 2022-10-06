'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Talks Longtime Friendship with 'Brothers and Sisters' Husband Matthew Rhys

"He is one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with. I think that's why our storyline connected with people," Macfarlane says of his bond with Rhys

By Kara Warner
Published on October 6, 2022 01:12 PM

They say you never forget your first fictional husband, and that's certainly true for Brothers and Sisters costars Luke Macfarlane and Matthew Rhys.

Although 11 years have passed since the actors played husbands on the beloved ABC drama, they've remained close friends.

"Matthew Rhys is truly a gentleman, he really is," Macfarlane tells PEOPLE. "He's one of my favorite actors that I've ever worked with. I think that that's why our storyline connected with people. We just had a great time with each other."

Macfarlane, 42, and Rhys, 47, played one of the first same-sex couples on a network drama and have both continued to work steadily on TV and in film. The Canada-born, Juilliard-trained Macfarlane says he enjoyed "truly every moment" working with Rhys during the series' run from 2006 to 2011.

"He's just the kind of actor you want to work with," says Macfarlane. "[He] takes the work seriously, but doesn't take himself too seriously. He's great."

Luke Macfarlane Matthew Rhys
Everett

In addition to his breakthrough role on Brothers and Sisters, Macfarlane has starred in more than a dozen movies for The Hallmark Channel and hopes to continue working in a variety of genres and mediums, especially following his new lead role in the R-rated rom-com Bros with costar Billy Eichner (who also co-wrote the film).

"The thing that I just love hearing from people who've seen the movie is how funny it is and that it's lovely to see a gay movie where a couple has a happy ending," he says. "We don't get a lot of those."

Billy Eichner Luke Macfarlane
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

For any Hallmark fans worried about seeing less of Macfarlane on the channel, worry not because the actor's next TV movie is A Magical Christmas Village opposite Alison Sweeney. But that's just what's on the immediate horizon.

"I'd love to continue to act in movies," Macfarlane tells PEOPLE. "I've always been eager to explore some more action-type roles, so we'll see if any of those opportunities come my way. I'm open to lots of things. I'm also eager to get back and do some Broadway, so maybe an opportunity will come up there. I've learned in my career that you have to be open to all the possibilities and just be curious."

Outside of acting, Macfarlane is an accomplished woodworker and outdoorsman who loves spending quality time with his family.

"They're so happy for me," he says. "I don't come from a family of performers, so I think they're just grateful I have health insurance!"

2022 TIFF PEOPLE AND EW PUPPY STUDIO
Ben Trivett

For more on Luke Macfarlane, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday!

Bros is now playing in theaters, Look for Macfarlane in Hallmark's A Magical Christmas Village and in the comedy series Platonic with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Billy Eichner of Bros photographed in the PEOPLE and EW 2022 Toronto International Film Festival studio on September 9, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario Canada.
Billy Eichner on How His Late Parents' Support Made Groundbreaking Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' Possible
(from left) Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) in Bros, directed by Nicholas Stoller.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with 'Bros'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Billy Eichner attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Billy Eichner Reacts to His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' ' Poor Box Office: 'Just the World We Live in'
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Actors Debra Messing and Billy Eichner are seen on set in Midtown on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Debra Messing Reveals She Plays 'a Very Heightened Version' of Herself in Hilarious 'Bros' Cameo
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Billy Eichner Revives Billy on the Street with Paul Rudd
'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Brings Back 'Billy on the Street' After Nearly 3 Years — with Paul Rudd!
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
How Zac Efron Bonded with 81-Year-Old Hero Who Inspired His Wild New War Movie: 'I Was Honored'
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Billy Eichner Says 'Bros' Gay Sex Scenes Will Be 'Eye-Opening for Certain People'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham Predicts Fans Are 'Going to Fall in Love with' 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'More Than the First'
GREY’S ANATOMY - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS
'Grey's Anatomy' 's New Residents Reveal How They're Bringing Back Season 1 Nostalgia
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Castmates Who Found Lifelong Friendships On Set
Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Billy Eichner Slams Supreme Court 'Homophobes' at MTV VMAs While Celebrating His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros'
Lacey Chabert attends the Christmas Con day 2 of Thats4Entertainment brings Christmas Con to Pasadena at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 5, 2022 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Willie Aames Shares Real-Life Fairytale Love Story. Credit: Winnie Hung and Willie Aames Kevin Clark
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Watch Billy Eichner Fall in Love While Writing a Romantic Comedy in Raunchy First Trailer for 'Bros'
Who Is Sasha Clements? Everything to Know About Corbin Bleu's Wife. https://www.instagram.com/sashclements/. Sasha Clements/Instagram
Who Is Corbin Bleu's Wife? All About Sasha Clements