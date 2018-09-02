Mike Colter, an actor on the Netflix series Luke Cage, has apologized for a comment he made in response to a video that showed the Bishop at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral inappropriately touching Ariana Grande.

“Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!’ Colter, 42, wrote on Twitter in response to a video of the incident, which was posted by The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, according to Deadline. The outlet also reported that the post included a series of laughing emojis.

Alongside his original post, Noah called attention to the officiant’s behavior, writing, “What was up with that pastors hand?”

Colter’s Tweet has since been deleted.

What was up with that pastors hand? pic.twitter.com/M8Ypgm7fQB — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) August 31, 2018

On Sunday, Colter apologized for the tweet, claiming that it was meant as “complete and biting sarcasm,” multiple outlets reported. The tweet has also since been deleted.

“Hello all. I apologize about my tweet earlier,” he reportedly wrote. “In no way do I condone any such behavior. It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such.”

Seemingly explaining why it had taken him so long to issue an apology, he added, “I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay.”

Ariana Grande and

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III has also apologized for his behavior towards the 25-year-old singer during the service.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her,” Ellis said during an interview with the Associated Press following the 8-hour funeral service on Friday. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

He also expressed regret at saying he initially thought the 25-year-old singer was a new menu item at Taco Bell.

“I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community,” Ellis added. “When you’re doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there.”

After watching Grande honor the late Queen of Soul at the service, the American Apostolic Pentecostal preacher said, “When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell. My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are old at 60.’ ”

In the moment, Grande appeared to take the joke in stride, as she proceeded to laugh and give Ellis a hug.

Grande has yet to comment on the Ellis’ apology or remark.