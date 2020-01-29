Luke Benward Celebrates Girlfriend Ariel Winter’s 22nd Birthday: ‘You’re a Dream’

Happy birthday Ariel Winter!

The Modern Family actress turned 22 on Wednesday and received a sweet happy birthday message from her actor boyfriend Luke Benward.

“Happy birthday bunny!!” the Dumplin‘ star, 24, wrote on one photo of the two he shared on his Instagram Story. In a second post, Benward added, “You’re a dream,” with a blushing face and heart emojis.

Image zoom Luke Benward/ Instagram

Image zoom Luke Benward/ Instagram

Winter’s TV sister, Sarah Hyland, also shared a birthday tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of the two actresses in character on the sitcom series.

“@arielwinter turns 22 and I realize I’ve known her exactly half her life,” Hyland, 29, wrote. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to have not only worked with you the past 11 years, but to have our relationship grow in to sisterhood. The Dunphy sisters might have an expiration date but I hope ours never does…. like twinkies 😂 Happy Birthday you gorgeous woman! ❤️❤️❤️

Winter commented on the sweet post, writing two heart emojis.

RELATED: Ariel Winter Claps Back at Fans Who Body Shamed Her and Criticized Her Slimmed Down Physique

Last month, the couple were snapped sharing a sweet moment while waiting outside of Delilah in West Hollywood. Benward was standing beside Winter with his arm wrapped around her waist while flashing a smile.

Reps for either star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nearly one week prior, the pair posed together on the red carpet at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on Dec. 5 in West Hollywood.

Winter and Benward’s outing came just a few months after Us Weekly reported in October that Winter and Levi Meaden had split after almost three years of dating. The former couple began their romance in November 2016 and lived together over the course of their relationship.

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

RELATED: Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Talk Difficulties of Growing Up in the Public Eye

In April, Winter, who has starred as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family since 2009, will say goodbye to the ABC sitcom when the series wraps its 11th and final season.

During a recent 2020 Television Critics Association panel appearance, Winter and Hyland spoke about the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. (Winter was only 11 when the show premiered in 2009, while Hyland was 18).

Image zoom Sarah and Ariel Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

“It’s really difficult to grow up in front of millions of people who have an opinion on everything you do, and who are allowed to say it at any point,” said Winter. “[They] think they know you really well, and they think they can comment on everything you wear, everything you do, or how you grow up and change.”

However, the actresses said having each other on set made the experience easier. “We have great support in each other. It’s made us stronger as we get older,” Winter said.

“I think Ariel is such an amazing woman and has always been so mature and handles it with such grace and poise,” Hyland added. “I think, between the two of us, we really have gone and tackled them with all of our spite and wit.”