As 'General Hospital' Turns 60, Look Back on Luke and Laura's Epic Romance

The pair's wedding was the highest-rated moment in daytime history, with 30 million viewers tuning in

By People Staff
Published on March 31, 2023 10:00 AM
01 of 10

Loving Luke and Laura

ANTHONY GEARY;GENIE FRANCIS
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

(The following is excerpted from PEOPLE's collector's edition General Hospital: Celebrating 60 Years of Love & Drama available now on Amazon or wherever magazines are sold.)

In 1981 a once-in-the-history-of-soaps convergence of story, character, a wild cameo from Elizabeth Taylor and national appetite turned the wedding of two General Hospital characters, Lucas Lorenzo Spencer (Anthony Geary) and Laura Webber (Genie Francis), into a cultural milestone — and the highest-rated moment in daytime history, with 30 million tuning in.

Taylor, a rabid fan, had volunteered to crash the wedding as Helena Cassadine and put a curse on the couple. "I'm wild about that show," the Hollywood icon said. "I had a ball!"

Magazines, including PEOPLE, put Luke and Laura on the covers. Bars and college dorms threw viewing parties. A song called "General Hospi-Tale" became a Top 40 hit. The episode also minted new fans, including the Kansas City Royals baseball team, which came by the Los Angeles set for a tour.

As General Hospital turns 60, take a look back at the pair's storied — and somewhat controversial — romance.

02 of 10

Where It All Started

GENERAL HOSPITAL - shot Aug. 23, 1979 - "Luke and Laura" - Anthony Geary and Genie Francis
ABC Photo Archives

Mob hitman Luke and young Laura met as employees at the Campus Disco, developing a flirty friendship in 1979. One night, thinking his latest assignment from the Mob was about to get him killed, Luke drank heavily and confessed his love to Laura.

"I'm not going to die without holding you in my arms just one time. Dance with me," he said. As they swayed to Herb Alpert's "Rise," Laura grew fearful and tried to leave. The camera panned away as Luke forced himself on her and Laura screamed, "No!" After it was over, Laura ran sobbing out of the disco, and Luke cried, "What have I done?"

The producers, who were planning to kill Luke, noted the piles of fan mail coming into the studio for the couple and began referring to the act as a "seduction." Laura refused to name her attacker and gradually admitted she had feelings for Luke — and that maybe, perhaps it wasn't exactly rape.

03 of 10

On the Run

Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) in an underground factory on ABC Daytime's "General Hospital"
ABC Photo Archives

Interest exploded in 1980 when Luke and Laura went on the run, providing a daily dose of high adventure. The couple spent the summer and fall of 1981 on a quest to save the world.

Teens and college students tuned in by the millions — a new audience that thrilled advertisers.

04 of 10

Fountain of Truth

GENERAL HOSPITAL - shot July 14, 1980 - "Luke and Laura on the run" - Anthony Geary and Genie Francis
ABC Photo Archives

The Left-Handed Boy they were in pursuit of turned out to be a statue that held the key to decoding an incriminating black book.

05 of 10

Event of the Century

Anthony Geary, Genie Francis General Hospital - 1963
Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

On Nov. 17, 1981, Luke and Laura said "I do."

"I never realized how big it was when it was happening, and I'm constantly amazed, as the years go by ... that people still care," Francis (with Geary) said in 2006.

06 of 10

Wedding Crasher

Luke and Laura's wedding - 11/16/81 Laura's ex-husband Scotty (Kin Shriner) appeared out of the blue to catch Laura's wedding bouquet ahead of her bridesmaids Amy (Shell Kepler), Tiffany (Sharon Wyatt), Claudia (Bianca Ferguson) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman), on ABC Daytime's "General Hospital"
ABC

When Laura tossed her bouquet, it was caught by her long-lost husband Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner, center), the only one who could contest her quickie Mexican divorce. Luke leaped over the balcony, punched Scotty, and the wedding stood.

07 of 10

A Day of Drama

CHRIS ROBINSON;GENIE FRANCIS;ANTHONY GEARY;TRISTAN ROGERS

Luke comforted Laura after his over-the-top wedding-day brawl with Scotty.

08 of 10

Family Portrait

GENIE FRANCIS, JONATHAN JACKSON, ANTHONY GEARY
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ultimately their marriage didn't last — in part because Francis left the show for a bit — but Luke and Laura's legacy includes son Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and daughter Lulu, here in the 1990s.

09 of 10

Back to the Chapel

GENIE FRANCIS, ANTHONY GEARY GENIE FRANCIS, ANTHONY GEARY
ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

The pair reunited — and were remarried — in 2006, a quarter century after their first wedding, though it was invalid because of Luke's marriage to to Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

Luke was presumed dead in a 2022 cable-car crash (possibly orchestrated by his old nemesis Victor Cassadine). Laura tied the knot with Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) in 2017 and remains the heart of the show as mayor of Port Charles.

10 of 10

General Hospital at 60

General Hospital People Cover

For more on all things General Hospital, pick up PEOPLE's special collector's edition General Hospital: Celebrating 60 Years of Love & Drama available now on Amazon or wherever magazines are sold.

Related Articles
General Hospital special cover
Happy 60th Anniversary, 'General Hospital' ! PEOPLE Is Celebrating with a New Special Edition
Anthony Geary, Genie Francis General Hospital - 1963
The 10 Most Memorable Moments on General Hospital
GENIE FRANCIS, General Hospital TCA
'General Hospital' 's Genie Francis Won't 'Defend' Her Controversial Rape Scene Anymore: 'It's Been a Burden'
GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
'General Hospital' Celebrates 60 Years! See Past and Present Stars Gather for Stunning Cast Photo
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 06: GENERAL HOSPITAL - 1982 - John Stamos (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images); NADI, FIJI - OCTOBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking straight to camera on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); GENERAL HOSPITAL - gallery - 10/19/72 Mark Hamill starred as Jessie Brewer's teenage nephew, Kent Murray, on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Daytime's "General Hospital". "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday, 3-4 p.m., ET, on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
15 Celebrities You Forgot Were on 'General Hospital'
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Paul McCartney's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Good Will Hunting - 1997
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Anthony Geary
'General Hospital' Just Killed off Iconic Character Luke Spencer After 44 Years — Here's How!
FRIENDS
Iconic TV Couples: Our Favorite Love Stories from 'Friends, This Is Us' and More
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About