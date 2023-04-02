Lukas Gage Teases He Could Play Attorney Who Grilled Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Give Me the Opportunity'

"Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series," Lukas Gage told PEOPLE at the Tequila Don Julio Rosado Launch Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, celebrating the company's new Reposado tequila

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 2, 2023 02:35 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Lukas Gage attends the "How To Blow Up A Pipeline" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images); Kristin VanOrman,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl63wh-sBC0. Law&Crime Network
Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty; Law&Crime Network

Lukas Gage is eyeing his next big role.

As the You actor, 27, spoke to PEOPLE at Friday's Don Julio Rosado launch party, he reacted to memes casting him as Kristin VanOrman, the opposing attorney who went viral for grilling Gwyneth Paltrow in her Utah ski crash trial that concluded in the actress' favor on Thursday.

"Give me the opportunity to play this role. This is what I'm talking about, when people confuse actors for their real-life character," he said at the launch party. "Of course, I'm not equipped to be a lawyer and be in this case, but God, I could bring that role to life. I would love to. Me and that blue suit.

"Can you see it? A little wig on, a little makeup, and just the way that [she] and Gwen had a chemistry with each other, that whole case was beautiful to watch. I loved it, I wish it was longer," added Gage, who teamed up with Don Julio to support its PTO ("Party Time Off!") campaign for its new Reposado tequila.

Gage teamed up with Tequila Don Julio to support its PTO ("Party Time Off!") campaign for its new Reposado tequila, which is aged in Ruby Port wine casks to impart a light pink hue. "I think that particularly this partnership is so fun. It's so lively. The people behind it are cool collaborators and artists from different backgrounds," says the actor. "It's a perfect daytime drink. It's real light, refreshing. It's everything anyone ever could want in a tequila."

VanOrman went viral during the recent eight-day trial after coaxing an admission from Paltrow that she and Taylor Swift are not "good friends," but are "friendly," among other groundbreaking revelations during their bizarre cross-examination.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Getty

"Listen, Ryan Murphy, we got to make this series. We got to make this happen," he joked of Paltrow's friend and collaborator — who is also her husband Brad Falchuk's producing partner — known for his particularly buzzworthy true crime adaptations.

When asked if his celebrity hairstylist boyfriend Chris Appleton could pull off the VanOrman wig, Gage said: "He's very good with the wigs. He's very crafty, very good at his job."

Paltrow was found not liable Thursday in a lawsuit brought against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Case, Terry Sanderson '100 Percent' at Fault

She shared a statement on her Instagram Story after the jury found Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the collision following three hours of deliberation, awarding her the requested $1 and legal fees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," wrote Paltrow. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Related Articles
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Case, Terry Sanderson '100 Percent' at Fault
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out After Utah Ski Trial Verdict: 'I Am Pleased with the Outcome'
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeffrey D Allred/AP/Shutterstock (13849078c) Attorneys James Egan, center, and Lawrence Buhler watch a simulation from Dr. Irving Scher, left, during the lawsuit trial of Terry Sanderson vs. Gwyneth Paltrow, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 28 Mar 2023; DC COMICS SUPER MAN CLARK KENT
Gwyneth Paltrow's Attorney James Egan Says Being Compared to Clark Kent Is 'Weird'
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Gwyneth Paltrow Seemed More 'Truthful' to Jury, Terry Sanderson 'Never Had a Case': Legal Expert
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Says Actress Had No 'Reason to Lie Under Oath'
Busy Philipps Shades Gwyneth's Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Terry Sanderson testifies in court, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 27 Mar 2023
Terry Sanderson Says Gwyneth Paltrow Case Was Not Worth It: 'I'm Gonna Be on the Internet Forever'
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why He Emailed Daughters 'I'm Famous' After 2016 Ski Crash with Actress
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 27 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's Defense Team Plays Video Animation of How They Say 2016 Ski Crash Happened: Watch
gwyneth paltrow court
Gwyneth Paltrow Thought Ski Collision Was 'Practical Joke' or Something 'Perverted' for 'Split Second'
gwyneth paltrow terry sanderson trial
Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Apologizes for Previously Describing Actress as 'King Kong'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock (13842398d) Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court as her attorney speaks, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 23 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes to Witness for 'Being an Ass' During Cross Examination
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
The Biggest Bombshells from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom, in Park City, Utah.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Private Security Asked to 'Bring in Treats' for Bailiffs During Trial but Got Denied
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Stand to Testify in Civil Trial About 2016 Ski Crash: Watch