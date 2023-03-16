Lukas Gage Reveals His Mom's Response to His Sex Scenes in 'You' and 'White Lotus'

Lukas Gage revealed what his mom really thinks of his sex scenes.

In an interview with Variety published Thursday, the 27-year-old actor shared his mom's thoughts after he appeared in that bold moment in season 1 of The White Lotus and provided another memorable scene in the first part of Netflix's recently-released fourth season of You.

"She says, 'That's a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed,'" he told the outlet.

"My mom's cool. She's like a cool little hippie lady," he continued. "With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe.

Last month, Gage opened up to PEOPLE about how "it would be a disservice to never see" unapologetic sex positivity on screen.

For him, "really good writing and fully formed characters [means] their sexuality and their sex life are a part of that," Gage explained. "I think we're entering an era of just truthful storytelling and authenticity. ... So I'm okay with it. I'm here for it."

In developing the "very layered" and "very complicated" role of Adam Pratt with You creators/executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, he explained that "it was really important for us to not kink-shame ever and [to] be sex-positive."

A manipulative and entitled social climber engaged to Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), Adam quickly makes an impression on fans in episode 2 of the new season when he rudely berates a waiter in public, only for the power dynamic to take a sharp turn.

Gage explained that Adam's quest for dominance "transfers into his personal life and his sexuality" when he and the waiter sneak off together and engage in what the kink community refers to as "water sports" or a "golden shower."

"We're never making fun of anyone's kinks or anything. It's a part of him," added Gage. "I think there are underlying reasons for everyone's likes and kinks."

The Euphoria alum's own sexuality has been the topic of speculation — and criticism — in the past, previously telling one fan accusing him of queer-baiting that "u dont know my alphabet."

Now Gage told PEOPLE: "I understand the importance of representation in everyone's voices. And as I'm becoming more of a public figure, I'm figuring out how to navigate where public and private intersect.

"For me," he explained, "there are just some areas in my life that I don't want to shout out to the world on anyone's accord but my own."

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton recently confirmed that he is dating Gage. They made their red carpet debut at a Vanity Fair and TikTok event last week.

All four seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.