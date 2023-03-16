Lukas Gage Reveals His Mom's Response to His Sex Scenes in 'You' and 'White Lotus'

"With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe," the actor said

By
Published on March 16, 2023 08:07 PM
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Lukas Gage revealed what his mom really thinks of his sex scenes.

In an interview with Variety published Thursday, the 27-year-old actor shared his mom's thoughts after he appeared in that bold moment in season 1 of The White Lotus and provided another memorable scene in the first part of Netflix's recently-released fourth season of You.

"She says, 'That's a great ass. Get that money. Get that bag and be committed,'" he told the outlet.

"My mom's cool. She's like a cool little hippie lady," he continued. "With nudity, I think we both share sort of a European vibe.

Last month, Gage opened up to PEOPLE about how "it would be a disservice to never see" unapologetic sex positivity on screen.

You. Lukas Gage as Adam in episode 404 of You
Courtesy of Netflix

For him, "really good writing and fully formed characters [means] their sexuality and their sex life are a part of that," Gage explained. "I think we're entering an era of just truthful storytelling and authenticity. ... So I'm okay with it. I'm here for it."

In developing the "very layered" and "very complicated" role of Adam Pratt with You creators/executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, he explained that "it was really important for us to not kink-shame ever and [to] be sex-positive."

A manipulative and entitled social climber engaged to Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), Adam quickly makes an impression on fans in episode 2 of the new season when he rudely berates a waiter in public, only for the power dynamic to take a sharp turn.

Gage explained that Adam's quest for dominance "transfers into his personal life and his sexuality" when he and the waiter sneak off together and engage in what the kink community refers to as "water sports" or a "golden shower."

"We're never making fun of anyone's kinks or anything. It's a part of him," added Gage. "I think there are underlying reasons for everyone's likes and kinks."

Lukas Gage
Bret Lemke

The Euphoria alum's own sexuality has been the topic of speculation — and criticism — in the past, previously telling one fan accusing him of queer-baiting that "u dont know my alphabet."

Now Gage told PEOPLE: "I understand the importance of representation in everyone's voices. And as I'm becoming more of a public figure, I'm figuring out how to navigate where public and private intersect.

"For me," he explained, "there are just some areas in my life that I don't want to shout out to the world on anyone's accord but my own."

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton recently confirmed that he is dating Gage. They made their red carpet debut at a Vanity Fair and TikTok event last week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Hit the Red Carpet Together Amid Romance Rumors
Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles
Celeb Hairstylist Chris Appleton Confirms Relationship with Lukas Gage: 'I'm Very Much in Love'
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
Penn Badgley Downplays Backlash to Request for Less Sex on 'You', Says Comments Were 'Blown out of Proportion'
YOU penn badgley
Penn Badgley on Why 'You' Season 5 Could Be the Show's 'Grand Finale'
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi Reveals Which 'Sex/Life' Scene Created 'a Lot of Giggles' Between Her and Costar Adam Demos
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Says His Mother Was 'Covering Her Eyes' While Watching His Steamy 'Sex/Life' Scenes
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Explains Why 'Sex/Life' 's Season 2 'Perfect Ending' Made Him 'Smile'
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi on Her 'Very Personal Journey' Filming 'Sex/Life' : 'Billie and I Were Oddly Similar'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Cast members of "The White Lotus" accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
F. Murray Abraham Uses 'White Lotus' SAG Awards Win to Call for Peace in Ukraine 1 Year After Russian Invasion
Jennifer Coolidge, Pamela Anderson
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Fans' Demand for Pamela Anderson to Join 'The White Lotus' as Her Sister
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Star Penn Badgley Requested 'Zero' Intimacy Scenes for Joe in Season 4: 'I Don't Want to Do That'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
Evan Peters Almost Starred in White Lotus Season 2
Evan Peters Almost Played This Fan-Favorite Character in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
Everything to Know About Ed Speleers
Everything to Know About 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers