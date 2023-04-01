Lukas Gage on Perfect Chris Appleton Relationship Timing: 'Never Thought I Would Have that Happen'

The You star spoke with PEOPLE at the Don Julio Rosado Launch Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday; the tequila company with which he is a business partner

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

and
Published on April 1, 2023 04:19 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13837572lg) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Mar 2023
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Before meeting Chris Appleton, actor Lukas Gage never thought he would find the "perfect person" for him.

The You star opened up to PEOPLE about his love life before dating the celebrity hairstylist at the Don Julio Rosado Launch Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday. The actor has a partnership with the tequila company, promoting Don Julio Rosado.

"You're going to find the perfect person when you're least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It's going to happen," Gage, 27, said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Last month, Appleton confirmed he was dating The White Lotus actor during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. A week later, Gage gushed about his new beau on the Today show: "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love." Before confirming their relationship, the couple made their red carpet debut amid romance rumors at Vanity Fair and TikTok's pre-Oscar young Hollywood event on March 8.

"I'll trust anything that guy has to say about hair and beauty, and he's got such a good eye and so talented at what he does," Gage said of Appleton, 39, a celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur whose clients include Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

But while he and his partner are both in the industry, the Euphoria star admits that it's not any easier, telling PEOPLE, "I'm very passionate, and I'm very serious about my work. And I want to always grow as an artist and stretch."

You. Lukas Gage as Adam in episode 404 of You
Courtesy of Netflix

As for his latest role as manipulative and entitled social climber Adam Pratt in season 4 of You. Gage is not surprised when people are a bit scared of him in real life due to the character.

"I think that you have to remind people that it's acting. You have to remind people that you're playing a character," Gage said. "If I got a bad reaction from people or like a scared reaction, I think that I'm maybe doing my job right."

He continued, "The character is not meant to be an enjoyable, relatable guy. He's very selfish. He's very greedy. And I think it sheds a light on the human condition or the psyche or whatever part of yourself that you, maybe, we all have a selfish part of ourselves that some people have it more turned on than the others."

However, the actor knows that "there's so much more to life than just work. I want to have fun and travel and see the world and make experiences and use those experiences to help inform me and my characters that I play and the work that I do. You got to have a fulfilled life if you want to be a fulfilled artist."

