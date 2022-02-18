Euphoria and The White Lotus Star Lukas Gage Joins You Season 4 Cast

In You season 4, Lukas Gage plays a "hard-partying son of a wealthy family" who has learned to "do whatever it takes to get what you want," Netflix teased

You season 4 is introducing a new person into Joe's life.

Netflix announced Thursday that the thriller's upcoming installment has added Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage, 26, to its cast.

"Lukas Gage is coming for You," the streaming giant's Twitter account teased, alongside a split of Gage and Penn Badgley's multi-layered, revenge-happy protagonist Joe Goldberg.

"In @YouNetflix Season 4, Gage plays Adam, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards," Netflix wrote.

The company added sinisterly, "But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want."

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of You in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's highly-anticipated third season.

The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels, has starred Badgley, 35, as well as Victoria Pedretti in the second and third seasons.

"It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement at the time. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

She added, "The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

In the third season, Joe (Badgley) and Love Quinn (Pedretti, 26) were married and raising their son in a Northern California suburb filled with a unique set of neighbors.

Another celebrity who might make an appearance in the upcoming fourth season? Cardi B, who previously fangirled over the show and Badgley.

Back in October, Cardi, 29, quote-retweeted a video of Badgley raving about her "authentic relationship" with social media at Netflix's previous In Conversation with YOU event. Responding to the clip, the "Up" rapper wrote, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

After Badgley replied in disbelief, Cardi — whose Twitter profile pic is still a photo of Joe — suggested a way she could fit into the show's narrative. "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU," she wrote. "Ok finish it off @netflix."

"I definitely can't say," he said, later clarifying, "I actually don't know."