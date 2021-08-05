Lucy Lawless Reunites with Xena Costar Renee O'Connor in My Life Is Murder — See the Photo

Xena and Gabrielle forever!

Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor, who starred in Xena: Warrior Princess from 1995 to 2001 as Xena and Gabrielle, respectively, are reuniting for season 2 of My Life Is Murder. The Acorn TV series stars Lawless, 53, as private investigator Alexa Crowe as she solves crimes while tackling the frustrations that emerge in her daily life.

O'Connor, 50, guest stars in an episode slated to air this coming season. Her character, Clarissa Klein, is a self-help guru who butts heads with Lawless' Alexa as she tries to investigate the death of Clarissa's spouse.

Lawless told Entertainment Weekly that reuniting with O'Connor onscreen was "always" something they wanted to do together.

Lucy Lawless, Renee O'Connor Credit: Matt Klitscher/AcornTV

"Life just didn't work out that way. But I was like, by hook or by crook, now that I'm the boss — one of the bosses [Lawless is an executive producer on the show] — this is happening," said Lawless sad. "Because at this time of your life, there's only love. Only these things matter, caring for one another, doing things that aren't expedient, do the hard thing just because you love."

O'Connor, for her part, had "some nerves" before filming since it had been a few years since she was last on a set. With that in mind, Lawless had O'Connor watch the show tape before it was her time to perform.

Lucy Lawless, Renee O'Connor Credit: Matt Klitscher/AcornTV

"It just felt like walking into Lucy's living room and having friends over. It was so charming and loving," O'Connor said. "And it was like that all the way to the very end. I actually had a little withdrawal when I finished filming."

Lawless added that the pair's TV reunion felt "like a warm bath," as it was "so easy" for them to work together again.

"I suppose because Ren and I also, we've played a lot of different roles with one another. It wasn't like we were stuck in a certain mindset with our relationship to one another as actors," continued Lawless, who also had a joint cameo with O'Connor in 2009's Bitch Slap. "We got to play dual roles and all kinds of things [on Xena]. So, it was just more play."

And for O'Connor, it was "even better" than she expected "because these characters were so different from Xena and Gabrielle, so there was more to play with in current affairs and relationships."

Xena -Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless, Renee O'Connor Credit: Mca Tv/Renaissance/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lawless is also set reunite with several other former castmates throughout season 2 of My Life Is Murder', including Xena's Bruce Hopkins and Spartacus' Anna Hutchison and Graham Vincent. Xena's Michael Hurst will additionally direct the episode featuring O'Connor.

The murder mystery also stars Ebony Vagulans, Alex Andreas, Kate McCartney, Dilruk Jayasinha and Lindsay Farris.