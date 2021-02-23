Lucy Hale Spotted Kissing Skeet Ulrich During Lunch Date in L.A.

The two were seen grabbing lunch together over the weekend, though a source tells PEOPLE "it's not serious"

It's the Archie Comics couple we didn't see coming!

Lucy Hale was spotted kissing former Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich during a PDA-packed lunch date in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The pair held hands across the table and at one point, the Katy Keene star affectionately lifted Ulrich's hand to kiss it.

"They arrived in his car and walked to the restaurant with his arm around her shoulders," a source told PEOPLE. "They waited about 10 minutes for a table during which time she had her arm wrapped around him."

"After eating he reached over and kissed her twice before getting up and walking to his car. He opened the door for her," the source added. "They were super into one another. PDA from when they arrived until when they left."

A separate source tells PEOPLE, though, that things between the two stars are "not serious."

Reps for Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Ulrich was last linked to model Megan Blake Irwin. The two went public with their relationship in May 2020 before reportedly calling it quits several months later.

The actor was previously married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005 and Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015. He and Cates share 19-year-old twins Jakob and Naiia.

Hale, meanwhile, sparked dating rumors with The Bachelor's Colton Underwood last summer. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two were "casually dating."

"They've hung out a few times," the source said, adding that they connected via social media DMs.

Days later, however, Hale stated that she was "single" during an interview.