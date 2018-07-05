Lucy Hale and Former Life Sentence Costar Riley Smith Split

Lucy Hale and her former Life Sentence costar Riley Smith have split, PEOPLE has confirmed.

In May, prior to the end of the couple’s relationship, it was announced that their CW series Life Sentence had been cancelled after one season. Following the sad news, both Hale, 29, and Smith, 39, were seen soaking up the sun together in Hawaii.

The pair was also in attendance at the Max Mara WIF Face of the Future event at the Chateau Marmont on June 12 in Los Angeles, although they did not pose for photos together.

Hale and Smith first sparked relationship rumors in February, when they were spotted sharing a romantic kiss during a Valentine’s Day dinner. News of their split was first reported on by Entertainment Tonight.

Prior to the split announcement, rumors of a possible breakup began to circulate after Hale was seen holding hands with actor Ryan Rottman.

On Monday, the two walked hand-in-hand as they grabbed coffee at a Starbucks in Studio City, California.

The former Pretty Little Liars star previously dated musician Anthony Kalabretta.